Bruno Fernandes reaches 100 assists as Man Utd beat top-four rivals Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes reached 100 assists in all competitions as the ever-impressive Manchester United captain set up two goals in what could prove a crucial 3-1 win against fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa.

The third-placed Red Devils headed into Sunday’s Old Trafford encounter a place higher than the visitors on goal difference and looking to bounce back from Michael Carrick’s first defeat of an otherwise outstanding two months.

Fernandes was, like so often, the architect as the skipper saw his second-half corner headed home by Casemiro, before providing an exquisite pass from which Matheus Cunha restored their lead after surprise starter Ross Barkley had levelled for Villa.

Benjamin Sesko (right) celebrates with Matheus Cunha after scoring Manchester United’s third goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

The assists moved the Portuguese magician onto 16 for the season, breaking David Beckham’s club record of 15 Premier League assists set in 1999-2000, and was complemented by a late deflected strike by substitute Benjamin Sesko.

United moved three points clear of Villa and increased their stranglehold on a top-four spot as Unai Emery’s side recent top-flight wobble continued.

It was a solid all-round display by the hosts, who edged the first half but lacked Sesko’s physical presence up front after Carrick dropped him to the bench.

The striker would have surely lapped up the crosses being swung in, including when Amad Diallo claimed attempts to meet a wonderful Cunha ball were impeded.

The forward did get away a header soon, meeting Harry Maguire’s nod back across goal with an effort that Emiliano Martinez denied with a firm hand as Casemiro saw spot-kick claims ignored.

Villa began posing questions as the opening period came to a close and Leny Yoro produced a fine tackle to deny Ollie Watkins.

Carrick decided against a half-time change in personnel, but what the head coach said brought an immediate uptick in performance as Diallo and Cunha had attempts before Martinez denied Bryan Mbeumo.

Fernandes sent over the resulting corner and Casemiro all too easily met it with a near-post header that went across Martinez in front of the Stretford End in the 53rd minute.

Casemiro opens the scoring for the hosts (Martin Rickett/PA)

The popular Brazilian repeatedly pointed to the badge as he celebrated, with fans imploring him to stay beyond the end of the season by chanting “One more year, one more year Casemiro”.

Emery turned to his bench as spluttering Villa pushed to level, with Amadou Onana doing well to get to his feet and force Senne Lammens – who United plumped for instead of Martinez – into his first save of the day.

Another threat soon followed and United failed to clear their lines, with Lucas Digne’s ball lasered in by Barkley in the 64th minute.

It sparked bedlam in the away end, which roared again when the VAR decided after a lengthy check that offside Onana was not deemed to have impacted things.

Emiliano Martinez was beaten three times at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Diogo Dalot needed to make a key defensive contribution as substitute Tammy Abraham lurked shortly after Villa drew level, but United managed to settle and Fernandes helped them pull back ahead.

The skipper showed wonderful poise and awareness to put Cunha in behind, with the forward beating Martinez with a low finish.

That gut-punch rocked Villa and they struggled to create anything in response. And things got worse as United finally turned to Sesko in the 75th minute.

The 22-year-old looked lively when brought on reacted well to a loose ball in the box six minutes later, swinging an effort that deflected in off Tyrone Mings.