Yankuba Minteh on target as Brighton beat Sunderland

Yankuba Minteh scored the only goal of the game as Brighton clinched a 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

An end-to-end first half saw both teams have great opportunities in the opening moments, with Jack Hinshelwood superbly denied by Melker Ellborg and Lewis Dunk making a goalline stop from Chemsdine Talbi.

Chris Rigg had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half and Brighton took the lead through Minteh’s effort from a narrow angle.

The Seagulls held on to return to winning ways in the Premier League following defeat to Arsenal last week and have now reached 40 points, while Sunderland slip to a third straight loss at home.

Sunderland made four changes to the team beaten by Port Vale in the FA Cup, which included the return of striker Brian Brobbey from injury, while captain Dunk lined up for Brighton as one of four changes from the Arsenal match.

Ellborg made an excellent save in the ninth minute when Minteh’s teasing ball into the six-yard area was met by Hinshelwood, but his first-time effort was stopped by the outstretched leg of the Sunderland goalkeeper.

From the resulting corner, Pascal Gross blasted narrowly wide and the Black Cats came close moments later when Rigg’s cross into the box was flicked towards Talbi and Dunk made a goal-line clearance from the winger’s powerful strike.

Omar Alderete had an ambitious effort comfortably held by Bart Verbruggen and Sunderland were forced to clear their lines as Brighton had multiple shots pinball around the box.

Noah Sadiki had two attempts before former Sunderland striker Danny Welbeck laid a neat pass in for Hinshelwood, but his tame effort was saved by Ellborg and Jan Paul van Hecke’s hooked shot from a corner was cleared.

The hosts had a good string of chances before half-time when Habib Diarra’s cross into Brobbey was booted away by the Seagulls defence and Rigg sliced an overhead kick wide before Lutsharel Geertruida forced Verbruggen to push a shot away.

Sunderland started the second half brightly and Rigg’s strike four minutes in was chalked off by VAR after Alderete was ruled offside in the build-up.

After putting the Seagulls under pressure from a goal-kick, Brobbey fired over the bar, but Brighton began to work back into the game.

The visitors went ahead in the 58th minute when a corner was quickly recycled and Minteh, formerly on the books of Sunderland’s rivals Newcastle, squeezing an attempt from a tight angle in at the near post.

Sunderland suffered a blow as defender Dan Ballard was unable to continue and they pressed for an equaliser when Trai Hume fired over the crossbar.

Brighton found themselves in a promising position but Diego Gomez blasted over and at the opposite end, Verbruggen made a great save to claw Alderete’s header away.

Sunderland found themselves frustrated as the Seagulls cleared successive free-kicks and Dennis Cirkin hooked the ball over in stoppage time as the visitors managed the final stages to move 10th in the table.