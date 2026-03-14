Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘not going there’ when asked about Michael Carrick’s future

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has praised Michael Carrick’s role in reviving Manchester United’s fortunes but refused to be drawn on whether the 44-year-old would be given the job full time.

Carrick has led United to six wins out of eight since replacing Ruben Amorim in January and put them in a strong position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

That form has lifted him among the contenders to replace Amorim on a permanent basis but United co-owner Ratcliffe refused to drop a hint.

Carrick has led United to six wins out of eight since replacing Ruben Amorim in January (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking to Sky Sports News at the Chinese Grand Prix, Ratcliffe said Carrick was doing an “excellent job”, but when pushed on the former midfielder’s future, responded: “I’m not going there.”

United head into Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa in third place in the Premier League table and with a chance to open a three-point gap on their opponents, who sit below them on goal difference.

Despite Carrick suffering his first loss since taking charge at Newcastle last week, it marks a significant improvement on sixth place in January when Amorim was dismissed.

Asked about the prospects of securing a Champions League slot, Ratcliffe agreed “all the signs are quite good”, and added: “Clearly we’re thinking that, but there’s still seven or eight games to go.”

Meanwhile Carrick said United were embracing the pressures of pushing for a Champions League return as they looked to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

Villa’s surprise downturn has been capitalised on by United, who have rocketed up the table and are ready to make a further statement of intent when Unai Emery’s men visit Old Trafford.

“I think we’re always in a test,” Carrick said as United look to return to Europe after a rare season without continental football.

“It’s always about what’s next, what you’re going to react (like), whether you’ve won, whether you haven’t won.

“What’s going to be the reaction? What’s the emotions in the group? What’s the motivation for the next game? And driving that forward.

“I understand with it being the first defeat it feels a little bit different, but it’s going to come at some point.

“It’s a tough league. Most teams, if not every team, has suffered that in recent times so it’s putting things in perspective and putting it in a shape where we can improve.

“We’ve taken a lot of confidence from (games recently) as a group and what we show we can achieve and how we play.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position now where there’s an awful lot to play for.”

Mason Mount should return from a two-month lay-off but Patrick Dorgu, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined.

The latter duo’s absence in defence has been offset by the impressive return of Harry Maguire, who has started every game since Carrick took charge.

Harry Maguire’s (left) good form has put him back in the conversation for an England return (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 33-year-old defender’s long-term future is unclear with his contract expiring this summer, but his fine form has put him back in the conversation for an England return ahead of the World Cup.

“Whatever’s going to happen with England is going to happen, but he’s definitely put himself back in the frame, if he was ever out of it,” said Carrick.

“Hopefully, from my point of view, he gets picked and he goes.”