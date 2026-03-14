Pep Guardiola says Man City title chase ‘complicated’ after draw at West Ham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refused to throw in the towel in the title race but admitted “it’s complicated” after falling further off the pace.

City’s hopes of regaining their Premier League crown were left in tatters after a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened West Ham left them nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

Just three days after their Champions League dreams were shattered by a 3-0 defeat at Real Madrid, a second part of what until not long ago was a potential quadruple also went up in smoke.

Manchester City sit nine points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was a former Gunners player, Konstantinos Mavropanos, who did the damage with West Ham’s equaliser after Bernardo Silva had given City the lead.

Guardiola had previously admitted the title race would be “over” if his side dropped points, while just 20 minutes before kick-off at the London Stadium Arsenal had snatched two late goals to beat Everton.

City still have a game in hand as well as a visit from Arsenal later in the season, but this was another costly draw after they were held by Nottingham Forest 10 days ago,

Guardiola said: “It’s complicated. We win against Nottingham, it depends on us, now it depends on them.

Konstantinos Mavropanos helped his former club, Arsenal, with West Ham’s equaliser (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“But we have one game in hand, we have Arsenal at home – I’m not saying it will be easy to beat them – but at home I’m always positive.

“When it’s not possible, after I don’t know, half an hour, an hour, because they have to celebrate, I’ll call Mikel (Arteta) and congratulate him.

“But since this is going to happen, we want to be there because, of course, we have a lot of things to do.”

Erling Haaland misfired badly again and has now scored just three times in 12 Premier League matches.

Erling Haaland, left, struggled in front of goal at the London Stadium (Aaron Chown/PA)

Nevertheless, City took the lead in the 31st minute when Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush fed Silva down the left.

The Portugal playmaker appeared to be attempting to loft the ball towards Haaland, but instead his miscued cross turned into a superb, delicate chip over stunned Hammers goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

However, the lead lasted just four minutes before Jarrod Bowen swung in West Ham’s first corner of the match.

Bernardo Silva, not pictured, scored an exquisite opener for City (Aaron Chown/PA)

City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came out to punch the ball clear but missed it completely, leaving Mavropanos with a free header.

Guardiola was watching from the directors’ box as he served a touchline ban for the booking he received at Newcastle in the FA Cup last weekend.

He quipped: “I saw it in my perfect position today. I confirm right now that I will be more aggressive for the referees, to get more yellow cards, to go more often in the stands.

“The position is much better. So, Howard Webb, educate your referees that I’m coming.”

Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted after West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It was also a big night at the other end of the pitch, with a point lifting West Ham out of the relegation zone for the first time since December.

“There was no other way,” said boss Nuno Espirito Santo. “You have to recognise the quality of your opponent and defend.

“We defended higher and better. We didn’t allow too many situations for City to break us down. It was a very good defensive performance. It was heroic from our boys.”