Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races will not take place in April

Formula One has confirmed next month’s races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not take place as FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the sport “will always place the safety and wellbeing of our community and colleagues first”.

The Middle East conflict had already placed the rounds on April 12 and April 19 in major doubt and they were both officially cancelled ahead of Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.

It leaves F1 with a five-week void between the third round of the new season in Japan on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, and looks likely to reduce the number of races this season from 24 to 22 – although it was not entirely ruled out that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia events could be run at another stage this year.

A statement from F1’s governing body, the FIA, read: “It has been confirmed today that, after careful evaluations, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April.

“While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April. The FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3 and F1 Academy rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times.

“The decision has been taken in full consultation with Formula One Group, local promoters and our member clubs in the region.”

Ben Sulayem said: “The FIA will always place the safety and wellbeing of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind.

“We continue to hope for calm, safety and a swift return to stability in the region, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said safety would always be put first (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow.”

There are further planned races in the region in Qatar on November 29 and the concluding round of the season in Abu Dhabi a week later. F1 chiefs remain hopeful those two races will go ahead as scheduled.

Speaking earlier this week, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton backed F1 to make the right decision.

Hamilton, who will start from third on the grid in China on Sunday, said: “I know that (F1 CEO) Stefano (Domenicali) will do what is right for all of us and the sport. That is the great thing with having a great leader like him.”