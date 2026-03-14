Anthony Gordon scores the only goal as Newcastle win at Chelsea

Chelsea’s difficult week continued as Anthony Gordon’s goal earned Newcastle a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge to deal a huge blow to their top-four ambitions.

This was a chance to climb to third for Liam Rosenior’s side, but despite dominating possession and digging out countless half-chances, never did they really look like planting their flag here in the race for the Champions League.

Instead they seemed to pick up where they left off in that competition in midweek, the sloppiness that allowed Paris St Germain to score five past them and all but eliminate them creeping in to let Newcastle score with their only real chance.

Chelsea trail Aston Villa and Manchester United by three points having played a game more, and this may yet transpire to be the weekend when the race for Europe turned against them.

They were complacent about Newcastle’s threat, as evidenced by the ease with which Tino Livramento’s pass in the 18th minute split their defence, the path left for Joe Willock to march unimpeded through the middle, and finally the nonchalance with which Gordon was able to tap home the winner.