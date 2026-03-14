Andoni Iraola frustrated as Bournemouth’s blank at Burnley adds to run of draws

Andoni Iraola admitted draws are hurting Bournemouth’s European hopes after they played out a goalless stalemate against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games but six of those have been draws, including their last four against West Ham, Sunderland, Brentford and now Burnley.

They have scored just one goal in that run and now face matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Iraola said: “In the Premier League, sometimes four draws is great results, depending on how we played.

“I don’t feel that is what has happened these four games. Probably the first one against West Ham was a good point but the other three I think we were better than the opposition.

“Now we have three very difficult games. We are in a good position still but it could have been much better.”

Evanilson had a glorious chance in only the second minute but saw his shot cleared off the line by Bashir Humphreys, while Marcus Tavernier clipped a post in the second half and the visitors missed a flurry of late openings.

Burnley, too, had their opportunities, with former Bournemouth man Jaidon Anthony crashing a shot against the crossbar from a corner.

“In the end we are almost with the same review as the last three weeks,” said Iraola.

“We do a lot of very good things but we didn’t score a goal. Especially at the beginning of the game and the end of the game, we had some clear chances that at this level you have to score. It’s costing us a lot of points.”

The Bournemouth boss, meanwhile, felt Evanilson was denied a clear penalty in the second half when he fell between two Burnley defenders.

“I can’t understand why they don’t call it with the VAR and live,” he said. “It’s an easy penalty to call live.”

A point does little to help Burnley’s cause, with the Clarets now eight points adrift of safety with eight games left and having set an unwanted club record of 11 successive home league games without a win in a single season.

Scott Parker’s reaction was similar to Iraola’s, with the former Cherries boss saying: “I thought we started the game really, really well. Imposed ourselves on the game, set about them, we just weren’t clinical in our moments.

“Probably both teams weren’t clinical enough and that’s why it was a 0-0 draw. It’s definitely a missed opportunity. Defensively I thought we looked pretty solid, we nullified them, we just didn’t manage to get our noses in front.”