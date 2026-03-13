Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac cheer on Wrexham from Sky Sports commentary box

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac entertained viewers as they provided live commentary on their side’s Championship win over Swansea.

The Hollywood duo took to the Sky Sports commentary box for the Welsh derby at the Racecourse Ground and they called a home victory as a first-half strike from Nathan Broadhead and a Liam Cullen own goal consolidated Wrexham’s play-off position.

Neither of them tried to hide their allegiance as they lived and breathed every kick of their side’s match, with Sky Sports host David Prutton compering.

The pair held a different role for the Welsh derby (Martin Rickett/PA)

Deadpool actor Reynolds was the star of the show, showcasing his humour, often self-deprecating, with a string of one-liners while Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Mac appeared to take a more analytical interest in the game.

Mac revealed the pair were given one rule before the broadcast, posting a picture on his Instagram of a note next to the commentary box that read, ‘Don’t say f***’.

Reynolds revealed he was “nervous”, adding: “Most of what I know of sports commentary is from old episodes of Project Runway, so I am in big trouble”.

The pair were soon talking about manager Phil Parkinson, who has retained the full backing of the owners.

“What a leader, what a gem, he is so steady,” Reynolds said. “He’s character first, always character first.

“Phil is now reading my scripts before I decide if I do anything. He is quite something.”

Mac appeared to take a swipe at Chelsea players following the Premier League club’s FA Cup victory at Wrexham last week, which included the hosts having George Dobson sent off for a challenge on Blues winger Alejandro Garnacho.

After Wrexham were not awarded a free-kick, Reynolds said: “I am going to host a clinic with Rob soon with the players on flopping. We are going to show them. You have got to sell it. Real tears.”

Mac retorted: “There were a couple of players last week who were selling it pretty well.”

Reynolds, centre, and Mac entertained fans (Martin Rickett/PA)

Reynolds added: “The guy with the compound fracture, he sold it.”

Mac then quipped: “And the frosted tips.”

There was no partiality when Broadhead scored his 25th-minute winner as the pair both cheered excitedly, before Reynolds said: “My daughter was in the bathroom for that, you have to stay in the bathroom!”

The pair regularly spoke about the project at Wrexham, their friendship with each other and the impact of their takeover on the local community.

They were also joined by a number of former players throughout the broadcast such as Ollie Palmer, Ben Foster and Steven Fletcher.

Reynolds mischievously banished Palmer from the gantry after the former striker admitted he is yet to watch 2024 Hollywood blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine, in which he had a small cameo.

How much Reynolds and Mac were enjoying the final few minutes was up for debate until Cullen diverted Callum Doyle’s shot into his own goal to seal the win.

The pair warmly embraced in celebration.

Prutton described the goal as “unfortunate”, to which Mac responded: “Unfortunately? Which game are you watching.”