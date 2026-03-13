Reece James wants to spend ‘peak years’ at Chelsea after signing long-term deal

Reece James is ready to dedicate his “peak years” to Chelsea after signing a new six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The club captain’s previous deal was set to expire in 2028 but the Blues have headed off any risk of his contract entering its final stages with an extension that will keep him at the club until he is 32.

An academy graduate who first trained with Chelsea at the age of six, James has made 225 appearances in all competitions since making his debut in 2019 and was appointed skipper in 2023.

The England international has lifted five major trophies with the Londoners, including the 2021 Champions League, but feels his best is still to come.

“I am over the moon to have extended my contract – Chelsea means so much to me,” he told the club’s official website.

“I have always said I want my peak years to be here, and I truly believe we have everything it takes to build on our previous successes. I’m excited for the future under this ownership, sporting directors, coach and all the staff and hopefully we will lift many more trophies together over the coming years.”

Sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart added: “On behalf of ownership and everyone connected to Chelsea, it is a proud moment for all of us to have Reece extend his contract.

“He is the leader of this team, both on and off the pitch.”

Reece James (second left) celebrates the Champions League victory in 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

The current season has been James’ most fruitful in terms of minutes on the pitch after injuries to his knee and hamstring wrecked much of the previous two campaigns.

Chelsea have been extremely careful about how much time he spends on the pitch and have employed a carefully regimented model to ensure he is not overstretched. He has played 35 times in all competitions this season, his highest tally since 2021/22.

Kyle Walker touted him as England’s number one right-back in a crowded field when he announced his own international retirement this week, hailing him as a “complete” player.