Reece James signs new six-year contract at Chelsea

Reece James has signed a new six-year contract tying him to Chelsea until 2032, the Press Association understands.

The club captain’s previous deal was set to expire in 2028 but the Blues have headed off any risk of his contract entering its final stages with an extension that will keep him at the club until he is 32.

An academy graduate, James has made 225 appearances in all competitions since making his debut in 2019 and was appointed skipper in 2023.

James has got on top of his fitness issues this season (Ben Whitley/PA)

The current season has been his most fruitful in terms of minutes on the pitch after injuries to his knee and hamstring wrecked much of the previous two campaigns.

The club have been extremely careful about how much time he spends on the pitch and have employed a carefully regimented model to ensure he is not overstretched.

He has played 35 times in all competitions this season, his highest tally since 2021/22.