Reece James: Money not behind new Chelsea contract

Reece James admitted he could earn more money by leaving Chelsea but said “love and happiness” persuaded him to sign a new six-year contract.

The 26-year-old spoke extensively with the club hierarchy about their plans before agreeing an extension that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2032, meaning he is likely committing his peak years to the Blues.

Chelsea’s wage structure is heavily incentivised and is part of a wider policy of recruiting young, less-experienced players on long contracts.

James came through Chelsea’s academy, having first trained with the club when he was six, and as captain and one of the squad’s more senior players is central to the long-term plans of the owners and sporting directors.

“This club is my home, this is the place I love and want to be,” he said. “Could I get more money elsewhere? Maybe, but money is not the be-all and end-all.

“Happiness and where I want to be means more to me. I want to win here, and we will win here.”

Head coach Liam Rosenior said James “had many opportunities to leave,” though the England international would not elaborate on when and which clubs were interested.

Reece James lifts the Conference League trophy (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I came through at this club,” he said. “This was the one and only club I wanted to play for. I’ve won major trophies here. Why would I not extend? This is my home. My family are here.”

“The club is on the right path to winning trophies consistently again and I believe we will do that. That’s why I’m still here and I re-signed.”

James’ sister Lauren also signed a new deal with Chelsea’s women’s side on Friday, agreeing to remain with the Blues until 2030.

Meanwhile, Rosenior denied he told Filip Jorgensen ahead of Wednesday’s 5-2 defeat to Paris St Germain that he was now his number one goalkeeper.

Former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel, working as a pundit at the Parc des Princes for American broadcaster CBS, said he had been told his compatriot had been informed by Rosenior that he was now first choice ahead of Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen struggled in Paris (Ben Whitley/PA)

The Blues boss has repeatedly stated he does not consider either goalkeeper to be his number one, and ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Newcastle insisted that, despite Jorgensen’s error that gifted PSG a vital goal, he will continue to take decisions match to match.

“I never said to either goalkeeper behind closed doors who is number one or who is not,” he said.

“I have told them what they need to improve on, I have told them that they’ve done things really well. I have never had a conversation with a goalkeeper who and said, ‘you are my number one’.”