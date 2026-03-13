Reece James: I spoke with hierarchy to establish Chelsea’s plans before new deal

Reece James had extensive conversations with Chelsea’s hierarchy to establish the club’s plans before committing himself to a new six-year contract.

The 26-year-old had two years to run on his previous deal and the club have moved to ensure there is no protracted stand-off by tying their captain down until 2032.

By then he will be 32, meaning he has signed on for what are likely to be his peak years and prior to agreeing, he spoke with the Blues’ key decision-makers to determine that the club’s ambition broadly speaking matched his own.

“It wasn’t really much of a decision,” said James. “I came through at the club, I love the club. I’ve experienced winning here and I believe there’s a lot more to come in the future.

“I’ve spoken to everyone from the top of the club down, from the ownership to sporting directors. I’m fully behind the project and what we’re trying to build.

“I wouldn’t go as far as (discussing) signings but I wanted to make sure that the direction and vision was aligned.

“For sure, everyone from top to bottom is aligned and this club’s ambition is to win. Every year I’ve been here the club has won trophies and we’re going to continue to try and do that.”

An academy graduate, James has made 225 appearances in all competitions since making his debut in 2019 and was appointed skipper in 2023.

James lifted the trophy following the 2025 Conference League final (Jane Barlow/PA)

The current season has been his most fruitful in terms of minutes on the pitch after injuries to his knee and hamstring wrecked much of the previous two campaigns.

The club have been extremely careful about how much time he spends on the pitch and have employed a regimented model to ensure he is not overstretched.

He has played 35 times in all competitions this season, his highest tally since 2021/22.

Head coach Liam Rosenior said he “can’t stop smiling” after Chelsea tied down “the best player in world football in his position”.

He said: “He’s had many opportunities to leave this magnificent club. It’s not just the size and stature of the club, he’s come through from a young age, there’s a belief and confidence in what we’re doing here.

“That he’s put his faith is us, it’s a massive step.

“The thing that impresses me most about him is his humility as a person. You realise why he is having and will have the career he’ll go on to have as the captain of Chelsea.

“For as long as I’m here, he’ll be my leader.”

James has only recently got back to a position with his fitness where he is able to play more than once a week.

He missed around seven months of the 2023/24 season with a hamstring injury which required surgery, whilst last season saw him out for a combined three months with a recurrence of the problem.

James has played 35 times in all competitions this season, his highest tally since 2021/22 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I’ve had to come through a lot, two or three years of struggles and setbacks,” he said. “I’m in a really good place at the moment, my body’s feeling good.

“I’m playing on a regular basis, two or three games a week. I just try and help the team as much as I can.”

Kyle Walker touted him as England’s number one right-back in a crowded field when he announced his own international retirement this week, hailing him as a “complete” player.