Pep Guardiola puts Real Madrid thoughts on backburner to focus on West Ham

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City do not have “many dollars in the bank” to mount a fightback against Real Madrid – but insists his first priority is beating West Ham.

City’s hopes of progressing in the Champions League were dealt a major blow in midweek as they crashed to a 3-0 loss at the Bernabeu.

They will bid to overturn the deficit at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday but first must switch focus back to their Premier League title challenge, with a visit from the relegation-threatened Hammers on Saturday.

Guardiola’s side have little time to dwell on events in the Spanish capital as they can ill afford to drop more points in their battle with Arsenal, whom they trail by seven points.

Man City have their work cut out to progress in the Champions League (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The City manager said at his pre-match press conference: “Tomorrow night we have a game, an important one for the Premier League position. Then we have the second leg.

“We’re used to it, no? For many years we’ve lived these kind of situations.

“Now it’s West Ham and after that we will have time to think about it. Play the game you have to play and after the game will dictate if you have a chance or not.

“We don’t have many dollars in the bank but we will see on Tuesday. Now it’s West Ham. The Premier League is the most difficult title. We’re still there, knowing that if we drop points it will be over.”

City’s task could be complicated by West Ham’s situation, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s relegation-threatened outfit battling for points at the opposite end of the table.

Guardiola said: “We are desperate too.

“I’ve always said when we arrive in the last 10 games every team plays for something – for relegation, for Europa League, for Conference League, for Champions League, to be champions. It’s normal, every game.

“Now there are no second chances.”

The week ahead is a big one for City, with the West Ham clash and return against Real followed by the Carabao Cup final.

“It’s a pleasure to be here,” Guardiola said. “Last season we couldn’t live that in this stage. It’s nice.”

Federico Valverde (right) celebrates his hat-trick (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Guardiola has been criticised for his team selection against Real after his side were undone by a Federico Valverde hat-trick.

City had been considered favourites for the last-16 tie due to the Spanish side’s inconsistent form in LaLiga and their lengthy injury list.

Guardiola said: “This is not the first time I’ve been hurt. I’ve lost many times in Champions League at all stages – many, many, many times and have been massacred for decisions and what happened.

“So it’s not the first time but, at the same time, I’m still here in that position. And until the last day, I will take the positions and I can argue for my decisions on team selection.

“I will not convince you because we lost because it’s (the same) arguments as before.”