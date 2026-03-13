Pep Guardiola hits back after being ‘massacred’ for Champions League selection

Pep Guardiola has launched a passionate defence of his team selection following Manchester City’s defeat at Real Madrid.

City went down 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after Guardiola opted for an attack-minded line-up.

The Spaniard has previously been accused of “over-thinking” tactics on big occasions but he insists reactions are always shaped by results and similar decisions are often praised when they succeed.

Guardiola said: “This is not the first time I’ve been hurt. I’ve lost many times in Champions League at all stages – many, many, many times – and have been massacred for decisions and what happened.

“My argument or reason (to) justify the team selection – it’s because I lost, we lost the game. But if you win, ah, ‘genius’. How many times have I heard, ‘Pep is a genius’ for the team selection?

“I have to explain before and after? After 10 years? I would not convince you for one second. Why? Because we lost and that’s all – 3-0, destroyed.

“It’s normal. It’s not the first time I’ve played in that competition, the Champions League – 17 years playing in that competition – and every time I lose, boom, my God ‘peow, peow, peow’ (mimics gun shots to head).”

To illustrate his point, Guardiola recalled the fall-out from City’s defeat in the 2021 Champions League final to Chelsea, when he left Fernandinho and Rodri on the bench. He contrasted that with the feeling after last weekend’s FA Cup victory at Newcastle, for which he had raised eyebrows by making 10 changes.

Guardiola was criticised for his 2021 Champions League final selection (Adam Davy/PA)

He said: “I played a final of the Champions League without Fernandinho and Rodri as holding midfielder against Chelsea. I was destroyed in that moment.

“They are right but in that moment I knew how Rodri and Fernandinho were playing. It was not the Rodri we saw after.

“I can explain that but they’re going to be convinced? Forget about it.

“What happened in Newcastle? Did you read the comments before the game (about) my team selection? ‘What are you doing? Lack of respect, how do you leave Erling (Haaland) at home?’ – 1-3.”

Guardiola defended his approach at the Bernabeu.

City were well beaten by Real Madrid (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He said: “After the game in Madrid I said there was a logical reason. I wanted a threat. I wanted to have people arriving to the goal, I wanted people to make (grunts) when we arrive with the wingers.

“We did it in the first 20 minutes. We were close.”

City are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to West Ham hoping to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the title race.

Top scorer Haaland has scored just four goals in his last 17 appearances.

Guardiola said: “Of course he needs goals. Of course the team needs it and he needs it. We have to find him more.”