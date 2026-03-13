Jonny Clayton managing pain from gout as he dominates Premier League

Jonny Clayton says he has to learnt to play through the pain barrier when his gout flares up.

The Welshman made light of the debilitating inflammatory arthritis condition as he won night six of the Premier League in Nottingham.

He could barely walk as he limped around the stage after he suffered a bout in his ankle.

But there was nothing wrong with his arm as he powered past Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting and Luke Humphries to claim a second nightly win and top the table by eight points.

It is a regular problem for Clayton, who takes daily medication, but he never knows how it will be from one day to the next.

“I do get flare-ups, so obviously I take medication every day,” he said.

“Funnily enough, it was in my elbow in my first year in the Premier League. So it’s moved now to my ankle.

“But I have to carry on. I don’t want to miss these nights.

Clayton was limping around the stage (Nigel French/PA)

“You just take your medication. I could go back to bed tonight, wake up tomorrow as if there’s nothing there. It is weird, proper weird.

“When it comes on, it gives you a warning and if you don’t catch it in time, then you know all about it. And obviously I know all about it now.”

Clayton, nicknamed ‘the Ferret’, said on Thursday night there was “no chance” he would be able to play the European Tour event in Germany and later officially pulled out.

Humphries also withdrew, leaving Michael van Gerwen as the top seed at the tournament.

World number one Luke Littler is not playing amid his ongoing boycott of events in Germany.