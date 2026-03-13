George Russell continues fine start to season by going fastest in China practice

George Russell picked up where he left off by posting the fastest time in practice as Mercedes set a blistering early pace in China.

Russell dominated in Melbourne a week ago to win the season-opening round and take an early lead in the world championship.

The British driver was at it again at the Shanghai International Circuit to finish 0.120 seconds clear of team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in practice for the Chinese Grand Prix (Andy Wong/AP)

Lando Norris was next up for McLaren, 0.555 seconds adrift of Russell, and one place clear of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Charles Leclerc, the only other driver to finish within a second of Russell, finished fifth after he ran through the gravel at the final corner.

Leclerc’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton suffered a spin at Turn 6 in the early exchanges and ended the one-hour running 1.3 sec off the pace. He also failed to set a representative time after a scruffy final lap.

Earlier, Hamilton and Norris came within inches of contact at the last corner. The stewards noted the incident but did not take any further action.

Max Verstappen ended the one-hour practice session 1.8 seconds behind George Russell (Andy Wong/AP)

Ollie Bearman impressed to take seventh in his Haas, but four-time world champion Max Verstappen, already disillusioned by Formula One’s new regulations, was a distant eighth, an eye-watering 1.8 sec off the pace.

Mercedes have hit the ground running this season and, on the evidence of the sole practice session ahead of qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race, their advantage looks as great, if not greater, here. Russell posted just one competitive lap to suggest there could be even more lap time to come from the Silver Arrows.

Elsewhere, British rookie Arvid Lindblad, who scored points on his debut in Melbourne, broke down with a mechanical failure after just six laps, while Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were only 18th and 20th for Aston Martin as the British team’s troubles continued.

Qualifying, which determines the grid for Saturday’s sprint race, takes place at 3.30pm local time (07.30am UK).