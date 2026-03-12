Unai Emery content with performance as Aston Villa claim welcome win in Lille

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery felt his side had delivered the ‘serious’ display he called for after Ollie Watkins’ header secured a slender 1-0 win from the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

Emery’s 100th victory in charge came on the back of a determined display at Stade Pierre-Mauroy where Villa had weathered a storm at the end of the first half before making the crucial breakthrough just after the hour.

Ezri Konsa sent a high ball forward which was nodded on by Emiliano Buendia at the edge of the penalty area, and Watkins kept his composure to send a header up over Lille keeper Berke Ozer for a first goal in eight matches.

Villa then almost swiftly doubled their lead when Amadou Onana’s curling shot from the edge of the penalty area clipped the angle.

After losing three of their last four domestic games, it was a much-needed return to form for Villa, who travel to top-four rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

“We played very seriously,” Emery said to VillaTV.

“We were always organised and we played trying to defend strongly, trying to feel comfortable defending as well, and trying to get some transition with the ball and to dominate with the ball – and we did it.

“We respect this competition because we know the difficulties of each match in Europe, away, and how it is for the English teams, like yesterday in the Champions League, how they were struggling.”

Emery added: “We didn’t create a lot of chances, but some clear chances to score.

“I am happy with how the players responded to the game plan we did and how we are respecting and understanding the difficulties we can have, in case we are not playing seriously.

“After it, we need their skills and the capacity to do something, adding for the team individually or collectively, and we must add numbers from the players, like today with Watkins.

“We need to add numbers with Morgan (Rogers), with (Jadon) Sancho, with Leon Bailey, with (Emiliano) Buendia, with the midfielders.

“I am happy, but we know in the dressing room that it is the first leg.

“This result, 1-0, is good but we are going to play another 90 minutes, respecting them like we did today to play with this result.”

Villa defender Konsa also warned against any complacency ahead of the return leg next week.

“That was a victory we really needed,” Konsa said on the UEFA website.

“It hasn’t been going too well for us the last couple of months but we showed what we are all about today.

“We got the goal and got the win but we are not going to get too comfortable.

“We have to focus on next week now and finishing the job.”