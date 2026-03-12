Oliver Glasner questions Crystal Palace fans booing after draw with Larnaca

Oliver Glasner was uncertain why a selection of supporters could be heard booing after Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw with AEK Larnaca in the opening leg of their Conference League last-16 tie at Selhurst Park.

Jean Philippe-Mateta returned to the Austrian’s squad for the first time since his desired move to AC Milan fell apart, after a knee issue led to the France international failing his medical.

That January drama had rubbed some Eagles fans the wrong way, but the striker – who came on as a late second-half substitute – received a mixed but largely warm reception on Thursday night.

Palace did have their chances to score against the same side who had shocked them them 1-0 at Selhurst in the league phase, but the Eagles have now left themselves with everything to play for in next week’s second leg.

Glasner said: “I didn’t hear anything, and maybe they booed the referee because I think in the Premier League we’re used to not so many fouls, and today almost every contact was a foul, (so maybe) the crowd was not really pleased with the referee’s performance.

“So I don’t know. Was it more him, or was it JP, or was it the result? But at the end I’ve seen us giving 100 per cent effort, creating enough, being very dominant. Just the most important part we missed, and that was scoring a goal.”

Glasner insisted he was “not frustrated” by the result, chalking the result up to his side’s failure to take their chances, and a couple of big saves by Larnaca keeper Zlatan Alomerovic.

He added: “It’s never easy (in Europe), and we have to respect all the opposition. They are such an experienced team and we could see it. When you are experienced, you read, you anticipate very well and this is what they’re doing.

“We just weren’t accurate or clinical enough.”