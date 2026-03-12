Luke Littler’s dominance of Gerwyn Price continues in Nottingham thriller

Luke Littler progressed to the semi-finals at night six of the Premier League in Nottingham after winning a thrilling encounter against Gerwyn Price.

The back-to-back world champion emerged victorious in a final-leg decider against the Welshman, winning 6-5.

It was a high quality encounter where both men peppered the treble 20 bed but the teenager continued his dominance over Price, claiming an 11th win in their last 12 meetings.

Littler, who won last week’s Premier League event in Cardiff, threw 10 180s and averaged 108.66 to set up a semi-final against great rival Luke Humphries.

It could have been an even more handsome victory but he missed 16 darts at a double and then saw Price notch a 151 and 152 in successive legs.

Humphries was able to get the better of Gian van Veen in their quarter-final, winning 6-4.

Jonny Clayton, who tops the table, ended Michael van Gerwen’s evening early with a 6-3 victory while Josh Rock’s miserable debut campaign continued as he was hammered 6-1 by fellow struggler Stephen Bunting, meaning he has lost all six of his matches.