Kai Havertz: Arsenal not at best in Leverkusen but will finish job next week

Kai Havertz admitted Arsenal were not at their best at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night but expected them to finish the job next week.

The Gunners, who won all eight of their matches to top the league phase of the Champions League, lost their 100 per cent record after a 1-1 last-16 first-leg draw in Germany.

The Premier League leaders needed a last-minute Havertz penalty to avoid only their fourth defeat in all competitions this season.

Nevertheless, they will still be strong favourites to reach a third-consecutive quarter-final – after the second leg at the Emirates next Tuesday – and keep their hopes of the quadruple alive.

“No, it’s not surprising. We knew it was a top team,” said Havertz. “We talked a lot about it.

“We knew that they were hard to beat at home and I know personally that it’s always difficult to come to the Bay Arena, especially in the Champions League. We knew what to expect.

“I don’t think we played our best game but we’re going home with a good result and then we’ll have to go again next week.

“We know that we have to step on the gas, that we have to win the game. Of course, we’ll have the fans behind us which is very, very important.

“They will support us and yes, then we will hopefully win the game and advance to the next round.”

Arsenal found themselves behind for the first time in the competition this season when Robert Andrich headed home from a corner.

But they were thrown a lifeline when Noni Madueke went down in the penalty area under a light challenge from Malik Tillman.

Havertz was able to use a bit of local knowledge to steady his nerves as he waited for a VAR review to confirm the spot-kick.

The 26-year-old began his career at Leverkusen, scoring 46 goals in 150 appearances before moving to Chelsea in 2020.

Havertz (left) began his career at Leverkusen before moving to England (Sascha Schuermann/PA)

“Penalties in the last minutes are not always easy,” he added.

“The time between the whistle and taking the penalty felt like eternity, but in these moments you need to be present.

“These are the moments I’ve worked for for years, to be there in moments like that. I know the stadium and I’ve already converted many penalties from this spot.”