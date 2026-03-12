Jack Draper beats Novak Djokovic to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals

Jack Draper overcame Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career to keep the defence of his Indian Wells title on track.

The 24-year-old Briton came through a gripping match lasting more than two-and-a-half hours in a deciding tiebreak to win 4-6 6-4 7-6 (5).

Djokovic took a hard-fought opening set 6-4 but Draper responded by taking a second break point in the opening game of the second.

The Serb broke back and Draper appeared in trouble in the eighth game when he was pegged back from 40-0 to deuce before eventually holding.

A powerful forehand winner down the line in the next earned Draper three break points at 0-40 and he broke with the first when Djokovic netted.

Djokovic refused to roll over and saved two set points before an ace finally drew the left-hander level.

Djokovic began to look exhausted in the decider as a number of gruelling points took their toll, and having held serve in a riveting opening game that featured a 26-shot rally, he found himself 0-30 down in his next service game before Draper took another lengthy exchange to earn two break points.

The 24-time major winner regularly leaned on his racket between points as Draper broke but the Briton was unable to see the contest out as, serving for match, he hit a wild backhand wide, double faulted and prodded a tame drop shot into net, with a magnificent Djokovic drop shot seeing him take the second break point.

Djokovic sent a backhand long to hand Draper a first match point in the tiebreak and netted a backhand to hand the Briton one of the most significant wins of his career.

Earlier Sonay Kartal finally succumbed to her ongoing back problems as her run at Indian Wells ended against Elena Rybakina in the last 16.

The British number two had defied pain in her back to record impressive wins over Emma Navarro and Madison Keys but, despite competing gamely against the world number three, retired while trailing 6-4 4-3.

Kartal was broken in the third game of the match and went two breaks down after a video replay showed her top had made contact with the net at break point in the fifth.

However, Kartal rallied to get a break back despite needing treatment from the physio between games and put the Rybakina serve under pressure before the Kazakhstani held to take the first set.

The second set was going on serve until Kartal stretched for a return while break point down at 3-3 and, in clear discomfort, made her way to the net to shake hands.

“Definitely not the way I wanted to finish the match, of course (I wish her a) speedy recovery,” Rybakina said in a courtside interview broadcast on Sky Sports.

“It’s not easy these kind of injuries. It was a tough match anyway… I’m glad I’m through to the next one.”