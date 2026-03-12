England’s Ashes squad not available to media ahead of new county season

England’s Ashes contingent will not be speaking to the media ahead of the county season after an intervention from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The domestic season gets under way on April 3, with the traditional round of media days being held by all 18 teams over the next three weeks.

But those involved with England during their troubled 4-1 defeat in Australia are not currently cleared to field questions, according to sources in the county game.

While Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Jofra Archer, Will Jacks and Brydon Carse will be absent due to involvement in the Indian Premier League, the other 11 players are not being made available.

Harry Brook (left), Brydon Carse (centre) and Josh Tongue (right) look on in disappointment (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

That number includes captain Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Gus Atkinson, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir, several of whom had already been provisionally offered for interview by their counties.

The Press Association understands the ECB is planning to put up chief executive Richard Gould and team director Rob Key for a media briefing to reflect on the events of the winter in the coming weeks and do not want individual players to front up before the management have had their say.

There is some frustration among county camps, who feel the attraction of big name internationals helps shine a spotlight on the first-class game.

Players who do line up at the start of the Rothesay County Championship season are still likely to be made available for standard end-of-play interviews with attending media, dependent on performance.