Iran’s sports minister rules out World Cup participation – reports

Iran cannot take part in this summer’s World Cup in North America under any circumstances, the country’s sports minister is reported to have said.

The United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28, sparking retaliatory attacks by Iran on Israel and other Middle East countries housing US military bases.

Iran are due to play all three of their group games at this summer’s finals in the US and could even face the co-hosts in the round of 32 if both finish second in their group.

However, sports minister Ahmad Donyamali appeared to rule out the possibility of them taking part.

He is reported to have told Iranian state television: “Considering that this corrupt regime ⁠has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we ​participate in the World Cup.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameini, was killed in the first day of attacks. He has since been succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

“Our children are not safe and, ​fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist,” Donyamali ​said.

“Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they ‌have ⁠forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence.”

FIFA has been contacted for comment regarding the minister’s reported remarks.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had posted on Instagram overnight that US president Donald Trump had assured him Iran would be “welcome” to compete.

Trump said earlier this month he “really didn’t care” if Iran played at the World Cup, but Infantino insisted Trump was supportive of the team being involved after a meeting between the two men.

“This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days,” Infantino wrote on Instagram.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

“We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World.”

Meanwhile, six members of Iran’s delegation have been granted humanitarian visas following the team’s exit from the Women’s Asian Cup football tournament in Australia.

Five players had initially sought asylum and Australia’s home affairs minister Tony Burke confirmed that a further player and one member of the team’s support staff had since also indicated their desire to remain in the country.

He said one of those two individuals later changed their mind and decided to return to Iran.

There have been concerns over the team’s safety on their return after the players chose not to sing the national anthem before their first match at the Asian Cup against South Korea.

That drew criticism from supporters of the Iranian regime. The team did sing and salute in their second and third group games.

Trump had called on Australia to grant asylum to the entire Iranian team and said the US would do so if Australia did not.