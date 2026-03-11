England’s Dani Gibson scoops £190,000 payday at inaugural Hundred auction

Dani Gibson earned a £190,000 payday to become the highest-paid English woman at the inaugural Hundred auction, while uncapped teenager Tilly Corteen-Coleman picked up a bumper £105,000 deal.

The level of spending at the United Kingdom’s first player auction in a major professional sport represents a huge uplift in the women’s game, where the top salary band in the previous system started at £15,000 in 2021 and was still capped at £65,000 last summer.

The tournament has received a major cash injection after selling off stakes in all eight franchises to private investors and the new owners of the rebranded Headingley franchise, Sunrisers Leeds, went big to secure Gibson’s services on the bidding floor at London’s Piccadilly Lights.

Injury problems mean the hard-hitting all-rounder has not played for her country since October 2024, but she still ended up closing a contract worth £50,000 more than England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and pace bowler Lauren Bell, who had already agreed deals as pre-auction ‘direct signings’.

Gibson is one of 30 players who has just arrived in South Africa for an England training camp and intra-squad series and now carries the heftiest price tag of anyone there, despite her relatively junior status in the national set-up.

Only two overseas players attracted bigger offers, Australia’s Beth Mooney reeling in £210,000 from Trent Rockets and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine fetching the same from Welsh Fire.

Eighteen-year-old left-arm spinner Corteen-Coleman was also in Pretoria celebrating a remarkable result, fetching six figures from her previous franchise, Southern Brave.

Corteen-Coleman became the Hundred’s youngest player when she first appeared as a 16-year-old in 2024 and is a highly-rated prospect, who specialises in the powerplay overs.

She has an outside chance of featuring in this summer’s T20 World Cup on home soil but finds herself behind the world’s number one left-armer Sophie Ecclestone and Linsey Smith in the pecking order. Smith was one of four other English players to net six figures, taking home £100,000 from Birmingham Phoenix.

Southern Brave shelled out £105,000 for pace bowler Issy Wong, Welsh Fire paid £110,000 for Em Arlott and Paige Scholfield collected £115,000 from Manchester Super Giants. Rising star Davina Perrin, who became the first woman to hit a century in the Hundred last year, was a relative bargain at £50,000 for Birmingham Phoenix as she was first to go under auctioneer Richard Madley’s hammer.

Lauren Winfield-Hill, who captained Oval Invincibles in 2025, was among those unsold in the first round.

Women’s squads have a total of £880,000 available to fill their rosters, with men’s sides allowed a budget of £2.05million, with their auction taking place on Thursday.