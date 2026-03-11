Donald Trump says Iran ‘welcome’ to compete at World Cup – Gianni Infantino

United States president Donald Trump has assured FIFA that Iran are “welcome” to compete at this summer’s World Cup, according to Gianni Infantino.

The team’s participation at the finals has been cast into doubt after the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28.

The conflict has now drawn in other Middle East nations, with Iran retaliating by striking US military bases in the region.

Trump said earlier this month he “really didn’t care” if Iran played at the World Cup, but FIFA president Infantino insists Trump is supportive of the team being involved after a meeting between the two men.

“This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days,” Infantino wrote on Instagram.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

“We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World.”

Iran are due to play all three of their group games in the US, and could even face the co-hosts in the round of 32 if both teams finish second in their respective groups.

Six members of Iran’s delegation have been granted humanitarian visas following the team’s exit from the Women’s Asian Cup football tournament in Australia.

Australia’s home affairs minister Tony Burke pictured with two members of Iran’s Asian Cup squad who have been granted humanitarian visas (Australia Minister of Home Affairs/AP)

Five players had initially sought asylum and Australia’s home affairs minister Tony Burke confirmed that a further player, and one member of the team’s support staff, had since also indicated their desire to remain in the country.

He said one of those two individuals later changed their mind and decided to return to Iran.

There have been concerns over the team’s safety on their return after the players chose not to sing the national anthem before their first match at the Asian Cup against South Korea.

That drew criticism from supporters of the Iranian regime. The team did sing and salute in their second and third group games.

Trump had called on Australia to grant asylum to the entire Iranian team, and said the US would do so if Australia did not.