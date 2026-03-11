Chelsea stung by late goals as PSG claim first-leg advantage

Filip Jorgensen’s costly error at the Parc des Princes was the pivotal moment as Chelsea suffered a late collapse to lose 5-2 to Paris St Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The visitors had twice recovered from a goal down and looked like surviving an intriguing match with a draw when, in the 74th minute, Jorgensen’s pass was cut out easily by Bradley Barcola, substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia squared it and Vitinha chipped the stranded goalkeeper.

Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez had earlier scored equalisers in answer to goals by Barcola and Ousmane Dembele.

Then came Jorgensen’s awful misjudgement, a blow Chelsea clearly struggled psychologically to recover from. Kvaratskhelia curled in a brilliant fourth soon after then tapped in a fifth in stoppage time as the holders twisted the knife.

Chelsea were brave in coming to the home of the European champions and taking them on but their nativity was their undoing.

They were too casual about the threat posed by PSG, leaving space for Dembele and for Barcola, not giving their all in challenging for second balls and too easily pulled out of shape by rapid transitions.

These are the missing details that will almost certainly mean an exit next week for Liam Rosenior’s side, but they also exposed PSG’s own defensive vulnerabilities – Barcola in particular was horribly at fault for Gusto’s goal – and there remains a sniff of encouragement that the holders can be beaten.

There was no suggestion Chelsea had come to Paris to keep it tight and stay in the tie. They came at the European champions with a high line and plenty pushed forward as they sought to play the game in the hosts’ half.

They could have scored in the first few minutes, Reece James crossing low from the right but Joao Pedro failed to make good contact.

This though is a team prone to defensive lapses. They had already got away once with failing to deal with a ball as it bounced inside their box when PSG punished them.

Dembele was given space on the right to cross, Joao Neves was left with room to nod it down for Barcola who controlled with his chest then thundered it in off the bar.

Chelsea have been accused of wilting in adversity but here they dug in and hit back. Fernandez’s clever switch of the play found Gusto with virtually the freedom of the PSG box after Barcola switched off.

The defender took a touch and drilled it and though Matvei Safonov got a hand on it the ball bounced past him and in.

A wild 14-second spell ended with PSG retaking the lead.

Cole Palmer should have scored with a free effort hit straight at Safonov. The ball was cleared and in a flash Dembele was streaking over the halfway line. Wesley Fofana recovered and got goal side but the Ballon d’Or winner turned him with some ease before sending a low finish into the corner.

Pedro Neto had shown in the first half that he had the beating of Marquinhos for pace and he showed the PSG captain his heels again to set up the equaliser, racing into the box and pulling back for Fernandez who rifled into the top corner.

Then came Jorgensen’s dreadful misjudgement to let in Vitinha to score before Kvaratskhelia’s brace all but finished the tie.