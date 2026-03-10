Tottenham defeat leaves supporters’ trust calling for ’emergency action’

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust called for “emergency action” with interim head coach Igor Tudor on the brink after a chaotic 5-2 loss at Atletico Madrid.

More records tumbled for Spurs on an extraordinary night where back-up goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky had to be withdrawn after 17 minutes due to two terrible errors.

Defeat made Tudor the first Tottenham boss to lose his first four games in charge.

Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky had to be substituted after just 17 minutes (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A shambolic 5-2 loss in the first leg of this last-16 tie also meant Spurs have lost six games in a row for the first time in their history.

Tudor has only been in charge for 25 days, but refused to answer questions about his future and Tottenham have been urged to act.

“Tonight’s performance and result is a total disgrace. It’s symptomatic of the abysmal state of things at Spurs right now,” a statement from THST read.

“From the January transfer window to the management appointments, the lack of leadership and the total absence of anyone with a Spurs pedigree informing these decisions. Where is the Daring to Do? Where are the Echoes of Glory?

“Emergency action is needed as right now we are sleepwalking off the edge of a cliff. Being a Spurs fan has never been so difficult but supporters will not sit by and watch the club continue to decline.

“At the very least those in Madrid should have their match tickets refunded. But all we really care about is that the club make us proud. We are here to support the team and be the 12th man. But we all deserve so much more.”

Tudor’s bold call to hand Kinsky a first start since October backfired with only six minutes played when he scuffed an attempted crossfield pass and Marcos Llorente subsequently slotted home.

A slip by Micky van de Ven allowed Antoine Griezmann to make it 2-0 in the 14th minute and 92 seconds later Kinsky’s coup de grace occurred.

Van de Ven sent the ball back to Kinsky and he miscued his pass in horror fashion, which allowed Julian Alvarez to walk the ball in.

Kinsky planted his face into the turf and was withdrawn after Tottenham captain Cristian Romero walked over to speak with Tudor.

Kinsky was left face down on the ground as his error gifted Julian Alvarez Atletico’s third goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Asked if Romero made the call to substitute Kinsky, Tudor responded: “My decision of course.”

Pushed on if he deserved to carry on, Tudor responded: “No comment.

“It is not a topic for me. It is not about my job, it is about how to help the team. It will be always be about that.

“I recognise what we are and which problems we have. I recognise that every game, something happens. Sometimes it is very difficult to explain.”

Spurs showed a semblance of fight after Robin Le Normand made it 4-0 in the 22nd minute, with Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke able to score either side of a second for Alvarez after 55 minutes.

At 5-2 down, Tottenham’s Champions League campaign is all but over but Atletico boss Diego Simeone warned against complacency.

“We never know for sure if we always go through,” Simeone insisted.

“I remember the game we lost 3-0 (to Real Madrid) at Bernabeu and then we were back winning and (Karim) Benzema scored a goal and we had a chance to beat them.

“This is the Champions League and it’s made for important players. Of course all these teams have important players.”