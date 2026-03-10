Steve Borthwick confident he knows how to turn around England’s ailing fortunes

Steve Borthwick insists he has the solutions to revive England’s fortunes as he prepares to fight for his future after Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France in Paris.

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney has backed Borthwick to continue as head coach despite a run of three successive Test losses that reached its lowest point with a historic first defeat by Italy in round four.

However, Sweeney’s statement made no mention of Borthwick being safe until the 2027 World Cup, when his contract ends, instead indicating he has the summer tour to save his job.

The two met on Sunday and will have more detailed discussions during the post-Championship investigation that begins next week.

Steve Borthwick and RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney (right) met on Sunday after England’s defeat by Italy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Borthwick sees discipline, specifically the eight yellow cards received in four matches, and the failure to finish chances as the fundamental reasons for England’s crushing disappointment in a tournament they hoped to win.

The 47-year-old insists he has the solutions to these and other flaws exposed since the end of the team’s 12-Test run winning run.

“Clearly being in Test week is not the time for discussing end-of-tournament reviews,” Borthwick said. “As you’d respect, we’ve got a game against France on Saturday and that’s our focus.

“In terms of the areas, I’m pretty clear on what needs to be addressed and how we need to address it.

“There are one or two areas I’ve already discussed and other bits that we’ll dig into immediately post-tournament.”

If England lose against title-chasing France, they will collapse to their worst ever Six Nations performance – consisting of a solitary victory over Wales in round one.

Thirteen unanswered points were leaked at the Stadio Olimpico as an 18-10 lead descended into a 23-18 loss with an absence of leadership in the closing stages an area of concern.

Maro Itoje and his vice-captains Ellis Genge and Jamie George have been challenged to lead from the front in the climax to the tournament.

“I met with the senior player group today (Tuesday), which I typically do,” Borthwick said. “This is one of those games where the senior players really step forward. That’s what I expect them to do this weekend.”

Ollie Chessum has been picked at blindside flanker in the only change to the starting XV edged in Rome with Guy Pepper moving to openside and Sam Underhill dropping to the replacements.

Chessum has played most of his rugby at lock and his inclusion in the back row will strengthen the line-out and provide extra ballast up front, while allowing Alex Coles and Maro Itoje to remain in the engine room.

“Ollie came on and did a lot of good work in the set piece and his carry when he came off the bench against Italy,” Borthwick said.

“At the same time, Alex Coles has really developed over this last year and he’s played well each time he’s been on the pitch in this tournament.

“Maro Itoje’s performance stepped up on Saturday so this is a way of having all three of those players on the pitch.”