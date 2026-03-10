Sky Brown uses World Championship win to call for ‘peace for the world’

British teenager Sky Brown admitted her thoughts were on world peace after she was crowned skateboarding world champion in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 17-year-old won in the women’s park category at the Skateboarding World Championships, which was affected by rain before the remaining runs could take place.

Speaking to World Skate, Brown said: “To win, to be a world champion on International Women’s Day means a lot but there’s bigger things going on.

“This feels huge and I am so thankful but there are bigger things.

“I just pray for peace for the world.”

Brown subsequently finished first with a score of 88.16 from her first two runs to win the title.

Japan’s Mizuho Hasegawa claimed second with 84.36, while American Minna Stess finished third with 83.90.

Two-time Olympic medallist Brown was named women’s park world champion (Ettore Chiereguini/AP)

Brown added: “The level is crazy.

“I had to put a lot down to get here, but I’m definitely bummed how we couldn’t fully do a final.”

Brown previously claimed the women’s park title in 2023 and has won two Olympic bronze medals for Team GB during her career, the first of which came at the age of 13 at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.