Pep Guardiola urges Man City to stay true to their identity in Champions League

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City team to stay true to their identity and earn their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

City return to the Bernabeu for the second time this season to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

The sides have met in six of the past seven campaigns and Guardiola knows another tight contest is likely.

Guardiola said: “You never know what is going to happen in this competition but good things cannot happen if you are not who you are.

“You have to face the opponent with incredible respect, look in their eyes and say, ‘this is who we are as a team’.

Manchester City players during a training session (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It is 180 minutes and there will be moments for both teams. The more you control their good moments, the better.

“In this competition sometimes you deserve to go through and it doesn’t happen. Sometimes you play really bad and you go through because football is unpredictable.

“But we have to try to earn the ticket. I want to deserve to be in the next round and the only way is to be who we are.”

The clubs have met 15 times since 2012, with each side winning five games and drawing the other five.

Real prevailed in last season’s play-off but City were 2-1 winners in the league phase in December during what has been an inconsistent campaign for the Spanish giants.

Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed manager following the sacking of Xabi Alonso in January and Madrid also have a lengthy injury list.

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo are among the big names missing, but Guardiola played down suggestions City are favourites.

He said: “Of course Real with Xabi Alonso was different but Real Madrid is always Real Madrid.

“I respect them and it doesn’t matter how many theories we can have. It depends on the players.

“I won’t say anything against this club or this coach or the players. I know how difficult this competition is and they are all very tough teams in this round.”

Guardiola also insisted City relish occasions like the Bernabeu despite the challenge posed by the 15-time European champions.

City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “It is better to be here than not to be here. When you play at stadiums like Anfield, Old Trafford, the Emirates, Camp Nou or Bayern Munich, you have to live that moment. It means you are in the elite of Europe.”

City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is a former team-mate of Mbappe’s at Paris St Germain and is not disappointed not to be facing the forward.

The Italian said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play with Kylian and he’s one of the most amazing players in the world.

“He’s a great talent and, as a keeper, not facing these players can be an advantage. I have less work to do – but the players that will replace him are champions.”