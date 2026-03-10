Officials and Liverpool’s wastefulness concern Arne Slot in loss to Galatasaray

Arne Slot bemoaned the officiating and Liverpool’s wastefulness in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 loss at Galatasaray.

Mario Lemina’s early header from a poorly defended corner proved the difference in a 1-0 first leg win on a hostile evening in Istanbul, where the Reds had lost by the same scoreline in September’s league phase meeting.

Things could have been worse for Liverpool as Galatasaray pushed to extend their advantage, yet the open nature of the encounter meant the visitors had chances to level or even take a win into next Wednesday’s return fixture at Anfield.

Head coach Slot said after his 100th match in charge: “We started the game really well, even better than three months ago.

“We had three or four great moments. The biggest moment when Florian (Wirtz) came across almost an open goal, but he couldn’t finish that ball.

“We weren’t able to score and like last time, with their first attack it led to a corner and you have to give credit to the way when they get a chance they play as if it’s the last chance of their lives.

“That is definitely something we can learn from. We sometimes get our chances and it comes across as, like, we think we’ll get 10 more.

“It’s already a difficult place to come to, but when you’re 1-0 down it makes it even harder.”

Ibrahima Konate saw an equaliser ruled out by VAR Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez for handball during a scrum at a second-half corner and Slot does “not think it’s possible so many things can go against us” as they have in their trips to Galatasaray.

The Liverpool boss believes “things will be more normal in a home game for us” after referee Jesus Gil Manzano’s decision-making got under his skin in Turkey, where he felt the atmosphere influenced his performance.

“It’s always very difficult to talk to referees in a situation like that as they’re in communication with VAR so have to listen to what is being said,” Slot said.

“If, if, if it’s correct that the goal was disallowed, which is difficult to judge as I’ve heard different opinions from people, it’s not completely obvious but let’s say that decision is right.

“Then I was even more frustrated about the fact that every free-kick and corner we took if we only look at Galatasaray players the referee already gave a free-kick for Galatasaray.

“If you then look at how much they pulled on Virgil’s (van Dijk) shirt before the ball hit Ibou’s arm, then it’s safe to say we weren’t the only ones impressed by the atmosphere here today.”

Slot added: “In the Premier League there is much more allowed than in the Champions League.

“That’s why I was so surprised it wasn’t a penalty because in all the other incidents where he thought he saw something when we made a foul and was so fast to blow his whistle and give Galatasaray a free-kick.

“Then it’s really, really, really surprising the same referee in another incident when they make the foul says he is going to accept this completely.

“But if you look overall at the 90 minutes, I don’t think I can be surprised by that decision.”