Kyle Walker calls time on England career with 100-cap landmark agonisingly close

Kyle Walker has revealed he chose to call time on his England career after reluctantly accepting his dream of reaching 100 caps would not become a reality.

Burnley right-back Walker announced his international retirement on Tuesday, having made the last of his 96 appearances against Senegal last June.

Walker made his England debut in 2011 and went on to feature in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 as well as European Championship finals in 2021 and 2024.

His decision comes three months before this summer’s World Cup, when he was seen as an outsider to make Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Speaking to Gary Neville, his predecessor as England right-back and later his assistant manager under Roy Hodgson, Walker told The Overlap: “I just feel that it’s the right time for me to step away from international football. I want to do it on my terms and I want to close it.

“People probably say, ‘why now when you’re so close to 100?’. I think I’ve made it well known to everyone that to be the second black player to reach 100 caps after Ashley Cole would have been a great honour. But, having the conversations that I’ve had, it’s probably not going to be.

“(Tuchel) has got other players that he needs to concentrate on now, and the conversation that I was going to have with him might not have been a nice one for him. I have to take that on the chin, and I think now is (the right time) to make the decision to close that chapter and concentrate more on club football.”

Walker paid tribute to those now vying for the shirt he owned for so long, picking out Chelsea’s Reece James as the best fit from a strong cast of contenders.

Kyle Walker in action against Albania last year (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Despite name-checking Trent Alexander-Arnold, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento and Ezri Konsa, he concluded: “For Reece, I think he’s probably the complete right-back.”

And while that strength in depth means an SOS call from Tuchel is highly unlikely, Walker admits it would be impossible to say no if circumstances changed.

“If the phone call came, could I turn it down? No. I am officially retiring but if the phone call came, I would have to do what’s right and represent my country,” he added.

In an Instagram post announcing his decision, Walker wrote: “Playing for England has always been the biggest honour of my career and something I will always be proud of. Thank you to every team-mate, coach, manager, the 12th man, and everyone behind the scenes who has been part of the journey. Every roar from the fans pushed the team along and I’m looking forward to joining them to support the lads in the World Cup. The memories in an England shirt will stay with me forever.”

Walker rates Reece James as England’s most “complete” right-back (John Walton/PA)

England head coach Tuchel said: “I know all England fans will join me in congratulating Kyle on an incredible international career.

“Although I only worked with him for a short period of time, I was always aware that he was one of England’s greats who fully embraced the highest honour of representing his country.

“An international career spanning 14 years and five major tournament is testament to Kyle’s dedication. He can look back on his time with the Three Lions with great pride.”

