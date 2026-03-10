Kai Havertz admits recent injuries have been toughest challenge of his career

Kai Havertz admits the injuries he has suffered over the last two seasons have been the toughest challenge of his career.

The Arsenal forward required surgery on a serious hamstring injury last term, and then needed a knee operation earlier this season.

Now fit again, Havertz is preparing to take on his former club Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last 16, with the first leg in Germany on Wednesday night.

“It was stop and start, but sometimes football is like this. I haven’t really faced a challenge like this before in my career,” said the 26-year-old.

“For me it was just tough because I never felt that pain before in my life and it just came randomly.

Kai Havertz has returned to fitness (Cody Froggatt/PA)

“But I tried to go through these things and obviously I got my support from at home as well and my family. You know, that helped me a lot during that time.

“Having two surgeries one after another is not easy. But I think I’m professional enough to know that’s also part of football sometimes.

“And I know that there are so many players out there that went through stages of their career also. I’m still young, so I have a lot of years hopefully in front of me.”

Havertz came through Leverkusen’s academy and scored 46 goals in 150 appearances before moving to Chelsea in 2020.

The Germany international is determined to put his injury problems behind him and help the Gunners chase glory on four fronts.

“I’m confident. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling better,” he added. “Obviously things can always happen, but I’m feeling 100 per cent ready to play games.

“I’m feeling fit and I can’t wait to help the team in the next couple of months.”

Boss Mikel Arteta, who confirmed captain Martin Odegaard will miss the first leg, admitted it has been a tough 18 months for Havertz but backed him to come through it stronger.

“It’s been something new for him,” said Arteta. “When you look at his injury records, it’s just blank. Then last year he had his hamstring injury that required the surgery, and then the knee injury. So it’s been a tough period.

“But when you talk about a 15 or 20-year career, you’re going to have to go unfortunately, most likely, through these moments.

“And if there is a person that has the right combination of humbleness, patience and love for the game, and a competitive edge, that’s certainly Kai.”

Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand (Nick Potts/PA)

Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand knows the size of the task facing his side, who are a shadow of the invincible double-winning team of two seasons ago and currently lie sixth in the Bundesliga.

“Arsenal are obviously the big favourites, and maybe the best team in Europe right now,” he said.

“But we’ve played very well against big teams before. It’s football. Anything is possible. We’re in the last 16 and we have to enjoy this situation and these big games.”