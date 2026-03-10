Jack Draper relishing facing Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells Open

Jack Draper is relishing the chance to take on Novak Djokovic again after continuing the defence of his Indian Wells title by reaching the last 16.

The 24-year-old is playing just his second ATP Tour event since last summer following nearly eight months out with an arm injury and battled to a 6-1 7-5 win over Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo.

Draper will now take on 24-time grand slam champion Djokovic for just the second time, five years after he lost in four sets on his Wimbledon debut.

“I know what to expect from Novak,” Draper told a press conference in California.

“I have been watching him since I was young. He’s obviously, I think, the greatest tennis player of all time. His mentality and just his level of tennis is always incredibly high.

“I’m going to have to play really well and take my chances but, more than anything, (I’m) just very grateful to not only be out here but to be having the opportunity to play against these guys and keep on improving my level and giving myself another chance to compete on the stages I want to be at.”

Draper dominated the opening set against 19th seed Cerundolo but twice had to come from a break down in the second and admitted he is searching for consistency.

It is a tough situation for Draper to be defending the biggest title of his career so soon into his comeback, and he will drop to British number two behind Cameron Norrie if he loses to Djokovic.

Norrie produced one of his best performances to beat sixth seed Alex De Minaur 6-4 6-4 and will next take on another Australian in qualifier Rinky Hijikata.

British women’s number two Sonay Kartal is also through to the fourth round, for the second straight year, after a brilliant 2-6 6-2 6-3 win over former Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Kartal, who saved a match point against Emma Navarro in the previous round, is battling a back injury but recovered from a set down and will now face current Melbourne champion and third seed Elena Rybakina.

“At times in this match I was in discomfort with my back, so it’s a match like today which shows the fighter in me,” Kartal told BBC Sport. “On these courts I do feel I can beat anyone on any given day.”

Djokovic and world number one Carlos Alcaraz both survived tests, with the Serbian squeezing past Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 1-6 6-4.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 14 matches, fighting back from a set down to see off France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-2.

The Spaniard admitted he is feeling the pressure of opponents raising their level against him, saying: “I just sometimes get tired about playing Roger Federer every round.”

Defending women’s champion Mirra Andreeva smashed her racket and shouted angrily towards the crowd as she suffered an early exit against Katerina Siniakova.

The Russian teenager has endured a difficult start to the season, and she said: “I’m not really proud of how I handled it in the end. Those are the things that (I) really need to work on soon.”

World number two Iga Swiatek eased through to the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 win against Maria Sakkari.