Antonin Kinsky has horror 17 minutes as Igor Tudor goalkeeper decision backfires

Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was substituted after 17 minutes following a nightmare performance in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Spurs interim head coach Igor Tudor made the bold call to hand Kinsky, 22, his first start since October for their last-16 first leg at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Kinsky’s opportunity to impress turned into a horror show after he slipped to allow Marcos Llorente to score after six minutes before he conceded again in the 14th minute, but worse followed 92 seconds later when his scuffed kick allowed Julian Alvarez to walk the ball into the empty net.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero walked over to Tudor before Atletico could kick-off again and Kinsky’s number was held up for the fourth official moments later with usual first-choice Guglielmo Vicario introduced.

Romero and Kevin Danso hugged Kinsky as he left the pitch and the Czech goalkeeper walked straight down the tunnel.

Spurs substitutes Joao Palhinha, Conor Gallagher and Dominic Solanke raced after Kinsky along with staff member Dean Brill following a chastening night in Madrid for the young goalkeeper in only his 13th appearance for the Premier League club.