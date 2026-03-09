Mikel Arteta should ignore unfair criticism of Arsenal team – Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has urged Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to ignore “very unfair” criticism of the Premier League leaders’ playing style.

The Gunners remain in contention for a quadruple after reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Mansfield and are seven points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal’s tactics and style have come under fire, including criticism from former West Ham and Newcastle boss Alan Pardew, who last week accused Arteta’s men of putting on a “functional display” and suggested their perceived time-wasting should mean any league title would come with an “asterisk”.

“The last league title we won we weren’t great as a team, but no one is going back to that now saying ‘oh, that Man United team who won that last title weren’t great,” said Rooney on the BBC’s Wayne Rooney Show.

“I don’t think they’ve been as bad as what people are saying, I really don’t.

“I’m not saying this because I like Arsenal, I’m saying this because I think it’s very unfair, the criticism they are receiving for being, what, seven points top of the league? If teams can’t deal with it, do it more. That’s what I’d be doing if I was Arteta.

“Their focus is just trying to win games in any way possible and when you’re going for the title I don’t think you have to worry about how anyone thinks about how you play, as long as you win.”

Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler also accused Arsenal of “making their own rules” following their 1-0 home defeat to Arteta’s side last week.

Rooney, asked about Arsenal’s physical approach to set pieces, said: “If the officials aren’t going to do anything to stop that, and I don’t even think it’s a royal rumble…

“If you’re not clever enough or you haven’t got the players who can deal with that, why would Arsenal not continue to do that?

“Teams are finding it difficult to stop it. It’s part of the game, I love it, I think it’s been great. I’m sure Arteta doesn’t think this but they don’t have to change anything because people are moaning and complaining about it.”