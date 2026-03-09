Luke Littler reveals why he’d love to meet tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid

“Big tennis fan” Luke Littler has expressed his desire to meet Carlos Alcaraz at a Madrid sports ceremony next month.

Littler is the first-ever darts player to be shortlisted for the prestigious Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award and faces tough competition from Formula One world champion Lando Norris and Paris St Germain’s Champions League winner Desire Doue.

The star-studded Laureus awards have often been referred to as ‘The Oscars of Sport’ and Alcaraz – who won the breakthrough award himself in 2023 – has been nominated for World Sportsman of the Year.

Alcaraz has won the French Open, US Open and Australian Open over the last 12 months, the last victory of which Littler says “won me some money”.

“The nominations came out and I didn’t really look at too many of them,” two-time world champion Littler said after retaining his UK Open title in Minehead.

“But Carlos Alcaraz has been nominated and hopefully I can meet him.

“I’m a big tennis fan and I think at the Newcastle media day that morning or the day before he won me some money against (Novak) Djokovic.”

Carlos Alcaraz has won three major tennis titles over the past year (Jon Buckle/PA)

Littler responded to his nomination last week by writing on Instagram: “Thank you @laureussport being the first darts player to be nominated for the Laureus world breakthrough of the year award is a huge honour.”

The 19-year-old joked in Minehead: “I’m in for the breakthrough of the year – and I think I’ve broken through twice now!

“I did that in 2024, but it’s obviously massive. It’s an absolutely amazing feeling.

“I’ve not checked the nominees (list) but I’m sure’s there going to be loads of sport stars out there.”