Liverpool boss Arne Slot ready for hostile atmosphere at Galatasaray

Arne Slot says Liverpool are prepared to face a wall of sound in Turkey, having admitted to being taken aback by the ear-splitting Champions League atmosphere at Galatasaray earlier in the season.

The Premier League champions restart their quest for continental glory on Tuesday evening at what is sure to be a rocking Rams Park, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the league phase in September.

Liverpool are set to find themselves in an even more febrile environment as they return to Galatasaray, who are playing in their first Champions League last-16 tie since 2014 and buoyed by a fine play-off victory against Juventus.

A stunning 5-2 first-leg home win provided the platform for a 7-5 aggregate triumph, and Slot knows the Reds face intensity from the stands as well as on the pitch.

A white-hot atmosphere awaits Slot’s side at Rams Park on Tuesday evening (Nick Potts/PA)

“These fans over here are very impressive,” the Liverpool head coach said. “We noticed that when we played here.

“The good thing is we’ve experienced it already once now. That is a positive thing, though the Galatasaray players experience it every home game.

“For us it was new. When you have the ball, the whistling is so loud, so loud! That was new for me and even for all of my experienced players.

“The good thing is we’ve already experienced it, but we don’t only play against the fans, 11 very good players with a very good manager.”

Chelsea or Paris St Germain await the winners of the last-16 tie, with Tuesday’s first leg marking Slot’s century as Liverpool boss.

Liverpool went down 1-0 during the league phase in Istanbul in September (Adam Davy/PA)

The Dutchman would break Sir Kenny Dalglish’s club record of wins in the first 100 games should he oversee the Reds’ first ever victory at Galatasaray.

“It makes me really proud that I became Liverpool manager and that it’s going to be my 100th game,” Slot said.

“I don’t think I have a bad track record, although sometimes you get a different feeling about that if I have to listen to everything!

“It’s nice the 100th game is such a nice game to play Champions League, last 16, away to Galatasaray.

“But, as ever, it’s never abut the manager, it’s about the players. I try to prepare them as well as the 99 games before, but it’s the

players who have to perform.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk during a training session on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I’ve been lucky I’ve been given a very good team last season and this season and I have all the trust that these players will perform at the levels they are used to of a Liverpool team.”

Slot has brought a 21-man squad to Turkey, where goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Federico Chiesa missed out.

“Federico is also not in the session,” the Liverpool said. “He felt unwell (on Sunday evening) so did not train with us (on Monday) and did not travel with us.

“Ali was in the session but unfortunately felt something towards the end. People looked at it, we decided together it was not good enough to play (on Tuesday) and was no use of travelling.”

Asked if the Liverpool goalkeeper could be fit to face Tottenham on Sunday, Slot said: “There is definitely a chance, yes, as we don’t expect it to be a big thing, but it was too much to be available for (Tuesday).”