It takes serious courage – Keith Andrews backs Dango Ouattara over Panenka miss
The Brentford boss said he ‘despises the culture around players that have missed penalty kicks’.
Keith Andrews criticised the “disgusting” culture of ridiculing players who miss penalties after Dango Ouattara’s fluffed Panenka cost Brentford a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Ouattara’s outlandish dinked effort was easily caught by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola as the Bees slipped to a 5-3 shootout loss at London Stadium.
Brentford boss Andrews alluded to the host of England internationals who have been “persecuted” for failing from 12 yards at major tournaments during a passionate defence of the Burkina Faso forward.
Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen and Bees top scorer Igor Thiago each scored twice during normal time as an entertaining fifth-round tie ended in a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes.
“No, I’m not annoyed at all,” Andrews said of Ouattara’s penalty.
“I think the easiest thing for a footballer to do is not take a penalty. It takes unbelievable courage on a stage like that to take a penalty.
“It’s probably the first time I’ve ever spoken about penalty kicks and people that miss them.
“I despise the culture around players that have missed penalty kicks – I think you know the ones I’m talking about, national heroes that have done it, ridiculed, persecuted. I think it’s disgusting.”
Ouattara stepped up second for Brentford in the shootout.
The 24-year-old was the only player from either side to fail as the west London club’s wait for a first FA Cup quarter-final since 1989 was extended in agonising fashion.
“It takes serious courage to do that,” continued Andrews. “He practises that technique a lot, if it goes in everyone’s raving about him.
“Dango will get the absolute support he needs from myself and everybody attached to it.”
West Ham defender Konstantinos Mavropanos converted the decisive spot-kick to set up a last-eight meeting at home to Leeds.
England forward Bowen poked the hosts into a 19th-minute lead in an action-packed first half before Thiago levelled for the Bees with his 20th goal of the season.
Bowen doubled his tally with a 34th-minute penalty, only for Thiago to force extra-time by converting from the spot in the 81st minute.
Three-time FA Cup winners West Ham, who are embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle, are into the quarter-finals for the first time in a decade, having last progressed to that stage during the 2015-16 season – their final one at Upton Park.
Hammers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said: “(It was) a long night but a good one.
“The atmosphere in the end was amazing, our fans celebrating.
“They deserve this moment of happiness, it’s been hard but they’ve been sticking with us, supporting us, and I think the boys are giving back.
“The game was very tight, it could go both ways, we have to be fair.
“In the penalties, I think it’s all about being ready to do their tasks and they did it well.”
Nuno opted to remain in the dugout, rather than watch the spot-kicks.
“I don’t like to see it, I get too nervous, too anxious,” he explained. “I’m going to see it now. I’ve been told they were really well taken.”