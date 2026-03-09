Erling Haaland working on pace before trip to Real Madrid with Manchester City

Erling Haaland is expected to return for Manchester City’s Champions League trip to Real Madrid after spending the weekend training and working on his pace.

The Norway striker did not travel for City’s FA Cup fifth-round victory at Newcastle on Saturday as manager Pep Guardiola rotated his squad.

It was the second time in three matches Haaland had been absent after also missing the previous weekend’s Premier League win at Leeds with a knock.

Guardiola said: “I didn’t think to let him play and I prefer him training to make a rhythm.

“After injury, when he drops, he always struggles a little bit to have that real, real pace.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Rodri and Bernardo Silva were among the other players rested and were unused substitutes at St James’ Park. Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden only featured in the latter stages of the 3-1 win.

City make their second trip to the Bernabeu this season on Wednesday when they face Real in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The trip may come too soon for defender or midfielder Rico Lewis, who has missed the last four games.

Guardiola said: “He has a problem with his ankle, a little bit swollen, but he’s nearly back.”

The City boss also hopes both midfielder Mateo Kovacic and defender Josko Gvardiol will return before the end of the season.

Kovacic has made only two appearances this term due to an ankle injury and Gvardiol has been out since breaking his leg in January.

Manchester City’s Mateo Kovacic and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (right) during a training session (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola said of Kovacic: “Great news, finally he’s back training for the last three or four training sessions. Still, his condition needs time.

“Maybe he can give us good quality time until the end of the season.”

On Gvardiol, he added: “There’s a bit longer still. I hope so (he’ll return) but I don’t know when.”