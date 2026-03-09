Shropshire Star
Close

Emma Raducanu sent crashing out of Indian Wells in heavy defeat

The British number one was well below par.

By contributor Press Association Sport Staff
Published
Supporting image for story: Emma Raducanu sent crashing out of Indian Wells in heavy defeat
Emma Raducanu lost heavily at Indian Wells (Adam Davy/PA)

Emma Raducanu suffered a heavy defeat in just 52 minutes to Amanda Anisimova in the third round at Indian Wells.

The British number one was well below par in a 6-1 6-1 loss to American world number six Anisimova.

Raducanu, seeded 25, may have been struggling with a fitness issue as she repeatedly refused to chase down drop shots.

“I think I can be very pleased with my performance today,” Anisimova said in her on-court interview.

“I had a tough first round so just went out to be fearless. I wanted to enjoy it and wanted to keep the run going.”

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka eased into the last 16 with a 6-4 6-1 win over Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian.

She will meet Naomi Osaka, who needed all three sets to get past Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-1 3-6 6-1, while fourth seed Coco Gauff retired due to injury when trailing Alex Eala 2-6 0-2.

In the men’s draw, second seed Jannik Sinner needed just 71 minutes to book his place in the last 16 with a 6-3 6-2 win over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was made to work harder before beating Brandon Nakashima 7-6 5-7 6-4 in just over two and a half hours.