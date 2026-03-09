Donald Trump calls for Australia to grant asylum to Iran women’s team

United States President Donald Trump has urged Australia to grant asylum to the Iranian women’s football team – and said the US would do so if Australia did not.

There have been fears the team could face persecution if they returned to Iran after they did not sing the national anthem before their first match at the Asian Cup in Gold Coast.

In normal circumstances their return home would be imminent, with the team exiting at the group stage after Sunday’s defeat to the Philippines, but it is understood they remain in Australia.

Reports circulated on Monday that Australian Federal Police (AFP) had assisted five members of the squad in leaving the team base and entering a safe house following the team’s exit from the Asian Cup on Sunday.

The AFP and the Department of Home Affairs have so far not commented on those reports, but Trump has now applied pressure on Australia to take in the whole squad.

“Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give asylum. The U.S. will take them if you won’t. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President Donald J. Trump.”

Football’s world governing body FIFA said on Monday it was in “close contact” with the Australian authorities concerning the team, saying their safety and security was FIFA’s priority.

The players did sing the national anthem and salute during their last two matches, but their decision not to sing it prior to the first game drew criticism from supporters of the Iranian regime.

The decision by the Trump administration and Israel to launch air strikes on Iran has prompted retaliatory attacks by Iran on Gulf states housing US military bases, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Iraq coach Graham Arnold has called for a change to the World Cup play-off arrangements (Martin Rickett/PA)

That has created travel and administrative issues throughout the region which threaten to scupper Iraq’s hopes of playing in a World Cup play-off match in Mexico on March 31.

Iraq’s coach, Australian Graham Arnold, has suggested playing the match against Bolivia or Suriname the week before the finals kick off in June, with the winning team staying on in North America.

He told the Australian Associated Press (AAP) that would also allow more time for a decision to be taken on Iran’s participation in the World Cup. He suggested if they withdrew, Iraq could take their place and the UAE could replace Iraq in the play-offs.