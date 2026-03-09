Dango Ouattara fluffs his lines as West Ham edge past Brentford on penalties

Brentford forward Dango Ouattara fluffed a Panenka-style penalty as West Ham reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in a decade with a 5-3 shoot-out win.

The Burkina Faso international’s outlandish attempt was easily caught by Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola before Konstantinos Mavropanos converted the decisive spot-kick.

Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen and Brentford top scorer Igor Thiago each scored twice during normal time as an entertaining fifth-round tie ended in a 2-2 draw.

Three-time FA Cup winners West Ham will host Leeds in the last eight, having last progressed to that stage of the competition during the 2015-16 season – their final one at Upton Park.

England forward Bowen poked the hosts into a 19th-minute lead in an action-packed first half before Thiago levelled for the Bees with his 20th goal of the season.

Bowen doubled his tally with a 34th-minute penalty, only for Thiago to force extra-time by converting from the spot in the 81st minute.

Ouattara was the only player to fail in the shoot-out as Brentford’s wait for a first quarter-final since 1989 was extended in agonising fashion.

With Premier League survival undoubtedly the priority, Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo made seven changes to his starting XI, while European hopefuls Brentford opted for only three.

Keith Andrews’ Bees, who sit seventh in the top flight, had the better of the early chances.

Jordan Henderson side-footed over from inside the D after being teed up by Mikkel Damsgaard, before Hammers keeper Areola produced a smart stop to deny Michael Kayode.

West Ham grew into the game and duly edged ahead.

Following a partially-cleared corner from Ollie Scarles, Mateus Fernandes’ delivery back into the box was inadvertently knocked down by Bees defender Kristoffer Ajer, allowing Bowen to finish from close range.

Brentford levelled in slightly fortuitous fashion in the 28th minute when Nathan Collins’ header from a Ouattara cross flicked the midriff of Thiago to squirm beyond Areola.

An end-to-end encounter swung back the other way just six minutes later.

Referee Andrew Madley initially allowed play to continue after Adama Traore seized on a loose pass from Henderson and was tripped in the box by Kayode while running away from goal.

But, following a visit to the pitchside monitor, the match official pointed to the spot, leading to Bowen coolly rolling into the bottom-left corner from 12 yards as Brentford keeper Caoimhin Kelleher went the wrong way.

Brentford then felt aggrieved to be a denied a penalty at the other end when Fernandes stood on the foot of Kevin Schade.

Bees captain Collins later saw a header blocked on the line by Scarles before a breathless first half concluded with Kelleher denying Hammers midfielder Tomas Soucek.

The second period was a tighter affair.

Bowen stung palms of Kelleher as he chased a hat-trick before Brentford, who had created little, were gifted the chance to level.

Kayode was nudged in the back by Hammers substitute Crysencio Summerville as he attempted to connect with a Ouattara cross and Thiago confidently thumped the resultant penalty past Areola.

Brentford substitute Romelle Donovan blazed over during extra-time, before West Ham replacement Callum Wilson and defender Axel Disasi went close to a winner at the other end.