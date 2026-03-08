Tonda Eckert wants Southampton players to ‘stay on the gas’ after FA Cup upset

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert challenged his players to “stay on the gas” and strive to mark the 50th anniversary of their only FA Cup triumph by returning to Wembley.

A 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage ensured there will be a Championship name in Monday’s quarter-final draw after Ross Stewart’s stoppage-time penalty upset the Premier League side.

Saints are playing their cup fixtures this season in shirts that commemorate the victory over Manchester United in May 1976 that brought the club the only major honour in their history.

A huge away following saw their side go toe-to-toe with an admittedly weakened Fulham side that showed nine changes from their midweek defeat to West Ham.

Eckert, who has revived the team’s season since his appointment in November and has them on the cusp of the play-offs, believes the strong support in west London is a sign that supporters believe a repeat of their greatest day is possible.

“You see how much it means to the club,” he said. “It’s been 50 years since we won it for the last time. It’s important if you get that little bit of a taste how it feels to win football games, you just stay on the gas and keep going.

“When we arrive on the coach and you look and the whole street is full of Southampton supporters and behind the goal is full of Southampton supporters, you can definitely say we feel the importance of it.”

An intriguing tie looked bound for extra-time until the 90th minute when Saints’ Finn Azaz smartly kept himself onside and was tripped by the trailing boot of Joachim Andersen inside the box.

From the spot, Stewart hammered the ball hard and low into the corner beyond the fingertips of goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte to spark delirious scenes in the away end.

The game arguably hinged around a disallowed goal for Fulham during the first half. Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz blasted a quick goal-kick straight at his own defender and Rodrigo Muniz stabbed in the loose ball. After a period of confusion, it was established the goal was ruled because the ball had been in motion when the kick was taken, with Fulham far from satisfied by the ruling.

“I can tell you Marco Silva was not too happy with the decision and I would have been the same if I were on the other side,” said Eckert.

Silva agreed that the goal should have stood but refused to blame the decision for his team’s exit.

“I don’t go in that direction,” he said. “To talk about that moment is for me to find excuses. I don’t like to. I prefer to look at the real picture of the game. For me it’s a goal. But for me as the manager of this team, we should have done much better.

“A very bad day for us. The expectations were at the level they should be and we were not good enough. Simple as that.

“When you make nine changes – it was my decision, I’m going to get it. I’m the manager. We play Sunday – Wednesday – Sunday.

“If we say (these players) are not good enough to win a cup tie, we have to look in a different way.”