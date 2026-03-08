Steve Borthwick given RFU backing as pressure builds amid dismal Six Nations

Steve Borthwick has received the backing of Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney with Maro Itoje declaring it is the players who should be blamed for England’s crisis.

England sank to a third consecutive defeat and an historic first loss to Italy when they fell 23-18 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, asking serious questions about the team’s direction under Borthwick.

If they lose to France in Paris on Saturday, it will register their worst ever Six Nations performance of just one victory.

Sweeney, however, is remaining loyal to his embattled head coach.

He said: “After a 12-match winning run, these past three results have been hugely disappointing and we feel that just as much as everyone else.

“Steve and his coaching team are working tirelessly to make improvements and we remain fully committed to supporting them and the players as they face France this weekend and then look ahead to the Nations Championship.”

England started the Six Nations by crushing Wales to extend their winning run to 12 Tests but then suffered emphatic defeats by Scotland and Ireland that destroyed their title ambitions, with the collapse in Rome a further indignity.

Borthwick declared before the tournament that he wanted the title to be on the line against France in Paris on March 14, but a fifth-placed finish now seems likely.

England were humbled in Rome (Adam Davy/PA)

Matt Dawson, Ben Youngs and Ugo Monye are among the former internationals to criticise various aspects of Borthwick’s regime, including tactics, selection and the lack of leadership, and Sweeney has promised an investigation into recent events.

“Part of our support is being open about what hasn’t gone right during this Six Nations and making sure everyone has a clear sense of how we move through those challenges together,” he said.

“That’s something we’ll be talking through and working on in the days and weeks ahead. We will work together to understand and rectify why we have been unable to meet the expectations and anticipation going into these games.

“England fans rightly expect a team that learns and grows through adversity and we’re confident this group will do everything they can to deliver that.”

An 18-10 lead at the Stadio Olimpico began to crumble in the third quarter and in the closing stages England seemed broken as Italy feasted on their brittle self-belief by scoring 13 unanswered points.

Maro Itoje, right, says Borthwick is ‘a fantastic coach’ (Adam Davy/PA)

Itoje, the team’s captain, believes Borthwick should not be in the crosshairs for recent setbacks.

“As players we have to own it. We’re the ones on the pitch. We’re the ones doing what we’re doing on the pitch,” Itoje said.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that we apply Steve’s vision, we apply Steve’s gameplan, because he’s been very clear and very thorough, as he always is.

“It’s on us. We need to be better. Steve can’t play the game for us. Myself as captain and the rest of the senior guys, we take responsibility. Steve is definitely the right guy for the job. He’s a fantastic coach.”