Luke Littler targeting trophy clean sweep after retaining UK Open title

Luke Littler targeted a clean sweep of trophies in 2026 after retaining his UK Open title in Minehead.

The world champion held off James Wade 11-7 to beat the 42-year-old veteran in the final for the second successive year.

Littler began 2026 by winning his second world title and, despite making a slow start to the Premier League, is determined to win every major trophy available to him.

“That’s obviously the main aim,” Littler said when asked if he could win everything this year.

“The Premier League (in Cardiff) on Thursday was a massive win, to get myself from seventh up to third.

“Obviously, it’s not been the start that I wanted. But that win meant a lot and to come here to the UK Open and pick up the trophy means a lot.

“There was a lot of close games throughout this tournament and I wasn’t at my best at times.

“I missed far too many doubles that I would have liked to hit.

“But we’ve got the job done and for the first time in 10 years, just like the worlds, someone’s gone back to back.”

Littler held off the gritty Wade to become the only fourth player to claim back-to-back titles, and the first since Michael van Gerwen in 2015 and 2016 to pick up the first prize of £120,000.

In an event known as the ‘FA Cup of darts’, Littler and Wade – who was seeking a fourth UK Open title – were the last two men standing from 160 players.

Littler overpowered Wade 11-2 in a one-sided final 12 months ago, and it looked set to be the same story again as the 19-year-old won the first three legs.

Wade resisted any thoughts of fatigue to level either side of the opening session, but Littler stepped up his treble power to stretch into a 6-3 lead.

James Wade was beaten in the final for the second successive year (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Littler’s finishing was from polished, however, and Wade restored parity at 6-6 and then 7-7 despite his average being about 10 points down on his opponent.

Wade missed a shot at the bullseye to win the 15th leg and Littler stepped in with a 116 checkout that raised the roof.

It was to prove decisive as Littler pulled away to get across the finishing line without being at his brilliant best.

Littler had earlier overcome double trouble to deny Josh Rock his first major final appearance.

The world number one missed 16 darts in a row at a double and trailed 5-1 in the semi-final before digging deep to prevail 11-9.

Littler recovered from 9-7 down to maintain his flawless record against Rock, which now extends to seven matches.

Gerwyn Price’s bid for a first UK Open title was ended by Wade in the last four.

Wade took control by winning six successive legs to lead 9-5 and went on to win 11-8, hitting 11 180s to average 105.53.