Luke Littler fights back against Danny Noppert to continue UK Open title defence

Luke Littler continued his UK Open title defence with a 10-6 quarter-final win over Danny Noppert at Minehead to move into Sunday night’s semi-finals.

Noppert stormed ahead to take a 3-0 lead before the world number one replied and hit a 10-darter to level the match at 4-4.

At 5-5 Littler began to take charge and went on to claim three successive legs, which included a 161 checkout finishing on the bullseye in the 13th after Noppert missed the bull for a 130 checkout.

Luke Littler has reached the UK Open semi-finals (David Davies/PA)

The 19-year-old then hit an 11-darter before booking his spot in the semi-finals with an 81 checkout, averaging just over 104 in the process.

Littler will face Josh Rock in the semi-finals after he came from behind to beat Krzysztof Ratajski 10-7 in their quarter-final.

A close encounter saw Rock hit a 130 checkout to remain on Ratajski’s heels, but the Polish player continued to impress and took a 6-4 lead.

However, Rock turned the contest around, winning six of the last seven legs to finish with an average of 99 as he reached the semi-finals.

Three-time UK Open winner James Wade edged into the final four after beating Rob Cross 10-9.

Wade missed a match dart of double 20 and Cross capitalised to take the match to a decider, where the former clinched a 107 checkout and will face Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals.

Price booked his spot in the last four with a 10-8 victory over Jonny Clayton in an all-Welsh quarter-final clash and clinched the win with a 42 checkout.