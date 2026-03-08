Leeds cruise past Norwich to make quarter-finals for first time in two decades

Leeds cruised into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 23 years with a 3-0 win at Elland Road against head coach Daniel Farke’s former club Norwich.

Sean Longstaff and Gabriel Gudmundsson struck first-half goals and Joel Piroe put the tie to bed in the closing stages as Leeds sealed a place in the last eight for the first time since 2003 under former manager Terry Venables.

Leeds bounced back to winning ways after successive Premier League defeats left them three points above the relegation zone, while Norwich failed to reproduce the form that saw them win nine of their previous 11 matches in all competitions.

Farke, who twice led Norwich to Premier League promotion and reached the FA Cup’s last eight with them six years ago, watched from the stands as he served a one-game ban for his red card in last week’s home defeat by Manchester City.

There was standing applause in the 10th minute for former Leeds fan Ella Lynch, who died last month from liver cancer, aged 10, while there was nothing to get the home fans out of their seats again until the 19th minute.

Lukas Nmecha turned home a loose ball from inside the penalty area, but the ‘goal’ was ruled out after a VAR intervention for Willy Gnonto’s handball as he challenged Norwich goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw in the build up.

Leeds twice went close in quick succession soon after. Nmecha just failed to latch on to James’ low cross in front of goal and the striker then fired over before the Premier League side took a deserved lead.

Gudmundsson charged on to Gnonto’s pass into the area and pulled the ball back for Longstaff, who swivelled on to his excellent first touch to volley home his first goal since September.

Norwich went close to a quick response through Ali Ahmed’s low shot, but Leeds were soon back on the offensive and Gnonto’s header was ruled out for offside.

The travelling fans will have been disappointed at their in-form side’s passive first-half display and it got worse for the visitors when Leeds struck their second two minutes before the break.

The Canaries failed to deal with another low cross from James and Gudmundsson pounced to lash home his first goal for the club from 10 yards.

Norwich lifted themselves early in the second period, with Liam Gibbs wayward from inside the area and Kenny McLean’s low shot – their first effort on target – easily gathered by Lucas Perri.

Piroe and Norwich winger Ali Ahmed both took on quick drinks to break their Ramadan fast in the 63rd minute when the visitors sent on substitutes Jack Stacey, Anis Ben Slimane and Errol Mundle-Smith.

Slimane then squandered a better chance for the visitors, firing into the side netting at the far post, while Piroe’s 20-yard shot hit the crossbar in the 71st minute.

Piroe added Leeds third following a swift counter-attack, applying a neat finish after Nmecha and substitute Anton Stach had combined to create the opening.