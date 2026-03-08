Jon Brady admits Port Vale’s FA Cup run ‘pain in the bum’ amid relegation scrap

Port Vale boss Jon Brady admitted a long FA Cup run was a “pain in the bum” amid his side’s League One relegation scrap but that did nothing to dampen huge celebrations after they stunned Premier League Sunderland 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

Ben Waine’s 28th-minute header was their only attempt on target but still enough to secure a famous win at Vale Park as they beat top-flight opposition for the first time since a fourth-round win over Everton 30 years ago.

Despite an uptick in form since Brady replaced Darren Moore in early January, Vale remain rooted to the bottom of League One, 11 points from safety, and could arguably do without further distractions as they fight for their lives at the foot of the division, yet performances like Sunday’s also offer belief.

“It’s a bit of a pain in the bum, to be honest!” Brady said.

Port Vale boss Jon Brady, left, and Ben Waine celebrate (Nick Potts/PA)

“It is really because what it’s doing for us is adding to our fixture list and as you saw we lost one of our best centre-halves (Cam Humphreys) and we haven’t got the size of the squad to cope with the amount of games at the moment.

“It’s a privilege but it’s tough as well.”

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal are now all potential opponents, but Brady insisted he was giving no thought to the draw as he focuses on trying to get out of trouble.

“I wouldn’t have a clue because I’m thinking about Bradford on Wednesday,” he said.

Waine has now hit the winner in three of Vale’s FA Cup ties this season, scoring in extra time of Tuesday night’s fourth-round victory over Bristol City as well as an earlier tie.

But for a boyhood Newcastle fan to do it in a match against Sunderland was something extra special – with the 24-year-old almost lost for words when shown that Alan Shearer had retweeted an image of Waine mimicking his trademark celebration.

The New Zealand international grew up in Wellington but his mum’s family hail from the north east, and this was a special occasion.

“I always watched the Newcastle games against Sunderland and to be involved in this game and to score the winner is pretty special,” Waine said. “Not just for me, but the whole family…this is the dream, so you’ve got to enjoy living it.”

In a week where they reached the 40-point mark in the Premier League, Sunderland blew their chance to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2014.

“I was really disappointed,” Regis Le Bris said. “We went strong with the ambition to win, with the knowledge as well, that it was a tough challenge because of the challenge here, with the crowd, the team fully involved, full credit them…

“In this competition, it’s more about mindset, fighting spirit, rather than the tactical or technical qualities, and probably we were not consistent enough. I think some of the players were at their level, but especially to create situations today, we were not good enough.

“I don’t think we were complacent. It’s not my feeling. It’s more about the ability to reset.”