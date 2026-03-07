Wrexham denied Hollywood ending by VAR as Chelsea survive FA Cup scare

Chelsea twice came from behind to avoid an FA Cup shock with a 4-2 extra-time victory at 10-man Wrexham.

With Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in attendance, the ambitious Welsh outfit were dreaming of a famous victory when they took the lead at a raucous Stok Cae Ras through Sam Smith.

A fortuitous own goal allowed the sluggish Londoners to equalise but the Red Dragons’ hopes were rekindled with an improvised finish from Callum Doyle 12 minutes from time.

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob Mac celebrate Wrexham’s first goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Yet it was not to be as Josh Acheampong levelled for a second time and Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro secured Chelsea’s quarter-final spot in extra time after the hosts had George Dobson sent off.

Wrexham felt they deserved more and thought they had made it 3-3 before Pedro’s late strike through Lewis Brunt but his effort was ruled narrowly offside by VAR in a pulsating finish.

It was a heartbreaking way for Wrexham’s cup run to end but, nevertheless, the occasion marked another notable chapter in their remarkable rise.

The club were playing in the National League three years ago and as they press for a fourth successive promotion, there is genuine hope the ilk of Chelsea could be visiting more frequently in the near future.

The memory of how they came close to upsetting the reigning club world champions could also sustain them through their play-off push.

Callum Doyle (left) celebrates scoring Wrexham’s second goal (Nick Potts/PA)

With Wednesday’s trip to Paris St Germain in mind, Chelsea made nine changes and left the likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez at home.

Consequently their first-half display was disjointed and Wrexham took advantage.

Their direct approach paid off after 18 minutes as Smith latched onto a long ball from Doyle and placed a firm shot beyond Robert Sanchez from 18 yards.

Smith could have capitalised on Chelsea’s sloppiness further as he was released again by Doyle but slipped after delaying his shot.

Chelsea’s equaliser came against the run of play after 40 minutes and involved a huge slice of luck.

Lewis Brunt thought he had made it 3-3, only for his goal to be ruled out for offside (Nick Potts/PA)

Liam Delap did well to turn and break from halfway but Garnacho’s shot looked ineffective until it was hacked off the line by George Thomason and rebounded into the net off goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

The second half was an end-to-end affair and both sides had numerous chances.

Wrexham felt they should have had a penalty when a shot from Ollie Rathbone appeared to strike the arm of Marc Guiu.

The hosts dramatically reclaimed the lead with Doyle’s brilliant, instinctive finish. Josh Windass fired a shot into a crowded area after Chelsea failed to clear a corner and Doyle reacted brilliantly to flick past Sanchez.

But they were in front for just four minutes as Acheampong slammed into the roof of the net after Dobson lost possession.

Neto fired against the crossbar as Chelsea sought a late winner and Dobson’s night got worse as he was sent off following a VAR review for a high challenge on Garnacho.

Max Cleworth might have snatched victory for the 10 men in stoppage time but his powerful strike was too close to Sanchez and Chelsea made their advantage tell in the first period of extra time.

Garnacho volleyed in from close range from a Dario Essugo cross.

Wrexham thought they had made it 3-3 when Brunt turned in from Kieffer Moore’s glancing header but he was just offside.

Phil Parkinson’s men kept on pushing but Pedro had the final say.